[victon-announces-comeback-day-+-drops-1st-teaser-for-return-with-han-seung-woo]

Mark your calendars: VICTON has established the date for their return as a 7-member team!

On February 17 at midnight KST, VICTON officially declared that they would be generating their comeback next month with their sixth mini album “Continuous.” The team also unveiled a minimalist teaser for the upcoming release, alongside with the information that they would be returning on March nine at 6 p.m. KST.

VICTON’s company beforehand confirmed past month that Han Seung Woo would be returning to the team for their forthcoming comeback, marking their very first release with all 7 customers given that “Time of Sorrow” in May perhaps 2018.

Are you energized for VICTON’s return? Remain tuned for further more updates!