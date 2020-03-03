victon-talks-about-approaching-album,-hobbies,-most-memorable-times,-and-extra

The customers of VICTON, who are gearing up for a seven-member comeback with the return of leader Han Seung Woo, highlighted in a new pictorial for The Star.

In the accompanying job interview, VICTON’s Hanse mentioned, “I’m listening to from a whole lot of persons that this is the 2nd chapter of VICTON. I’m just grateful for all of the enjoy and interest.” Sejun extra, “While training choreography to prepare for our approaching album, I could feel that we were relying on every single other, even if we weren’t stating something.”

Conversing about their teamwork, Seungsik said, “The members’ personalities and dispositions are quiet, and everyone’s really considerate. So even if there is an problem involving members, it’s quickly resolved.” Subin explained, “We’ve invested a great deal of time together, and everyone’s personalities are gentle.”

Hanse uncovered that the principle for their forthcoming album is distinct from anything at all that VICTON has performed therefore significantly. When asked what time he would travel back to if he could, Hanse said, “I never want to vacation back in time. Searching back again, irrespective of whether it was excellent or poor, every little thing gave me knowledge and recollections, and because of that, I was capable to increase.” Byungchan claimed, “I want to go back again to center college and study additional.”

Sejun mentioned he’s been producing lyrics and watching cooking plans for hobbies recently, while Subin discovered that he enjoys discovering distinctive scents in cologne, body wash, or candles.”

On what has been the most unforgettable minute because VICTON’s debut, leader Han Seung Woo claimed, “Everything was memorable. It was certainly a rollercoaster, with a large amount of ups and downs.” Seungsik explained, “What’s most memorable to me is when we very first went abroad to the States for our schedule.” Byungchan additional, “I keep in mind our first No. 1.”

Supply (1)