VICTON’s Han Seung Woo catches Gallant’s attention with a “Weight In Gold” dance performance

During his fan meeting, Han Seung Woo from VICTON organized a dance performance which received an excellent response from Gallant!

On February 8, Han Seung Woo held fan meetings at the Grand Peace Palace at Kyung Hee University in Seoul, with a total of more than 8,000 fans attending the two shows. Han Seung Woo looked back at memories of the past and expressed a range of emotions by performing his self-composed songs, as well as singing covers from “Havana” by Camila Cabello and “JOAH” by Jay Park .

In addition to showing his talents as a singer and rapper, Han Seung Woo showed his talents as a dancer with a performance on the theme of “weight in gold” of the American singer Gallant.

A fan posted a clip of Han Seung Woo’s performance on Twitter, and Gallant shared the tweet with fiery emojis!

Watch a full video of his performance below:

Han Seung Woo also shared videos of his dance practice on his Instagram.

Han Seung Woo made his debut in November 2016 with VICTON and was promoted with X1 in 2019 after participating in “Produce X 101”. He is currently preparing for the return of VICTON in March.

