[victon’s-han-seung-woo-talks-about-remaining-real-to-himself,-getting-on-new-troubles,-and-more]

VICTON’s Han Seung Woo shared his mindset on getting real to who he is, approaching his forthcoming promotions, and far more!

On February 21, Nylon released pics and part of their interview with Han Seung Woo, which are included in the magazine’s March difficulty.

Even with this being Han Seung Woo’s to start with time carrying out a photograph shoot on his possess, Nylon explained that he unveiled no indication of nervousness as he confirmed off the points he’d been seeking to do. During the interview, he shared some updates on what he’s been executing and talked about his designs for the upcoming.

The interviewer claimed to Han Seung Woo, “Looking at what you have finished as an artist so considerably, it seems like you are inclined to consider on a lot of worries.”

Han Seung Woo replied, “There are many things I haven’t been able to do nevertheless, so now I want to look for out a large amount of new matters and test them.” He included, “I never want to relaxation. I believe it is time now to run.”

It was talked about to Han Seung Woo that it looks like as a team chief, he’s fantastic at normally comforting and encouraging his fellow customers.

“There have been occasions when I ended up staying not able to acquire treatment of myself so I tried out not to be like that,” he said. “But now I’ve determined to just actually express my inner thoughts. Considering that right after all, I am who I am. These days my state of mind is that there is no have to have for me to pressure myself to modify and that I should adhere to my heart.”

Han Seung Woo held his 1st ever solo enthusiast conferences on February 8, and he’s now gearing up for VICTON’s March nine comeback with the mini album “Continuous.”

Resource (one)