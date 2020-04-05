Victor Blackwell Grills Pastor for Convicting a State Order

(integration) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FSq8J8Ixek (/ integration)

CNN anchor Victor Blackwell faces the pastor Tony Spell for the suppression of public orders, keeping the church open and continuing to welcome its great church despite the dangers to public health.

The CDC’s guidelines for social removal have given some homes across the country the idea of ​​finding different ways to provide services to those who want it (ie online services and online prayers or streaming services), but there have been some cases of shepherds only contrary to the guidelines.

The spell was accused of disregarding the executive order issued by the governor and appeared on CNN today to defend his decision to continue his services normally.

Blackwell asked Spell about the danger of a mass coalition at a time when states and officials such as the general surgeon emphasize the importance of slowing down the spread by following social distancing.

“We believe in science,” Spell said. “However, we have a command from God and there are no government bodies that can tell us that we cannot gather and worship freely.”

“If you believe in science, and I guess you’re over-living, right?” Blackwell asked. “How is this a pro-life stance that puts people at risk of contracting a disease, getting a virus that has no cure, no cure, often no symptoms and has killed more than 8,500 people – (as of today) ) – in our country in five weeks? “

“My answer is that people hope to be in God’s house,” Spell said. “If they become infected with the virus, if they have fears about the virus, the church is more necessary than ever to pray with people.”

He also said that “we are supposed to be in a million and a half body bags, we are in 8400. So the narrative is false, Victor.”

The spell continued to claim that “this is an attack on religious freedom.” Blackbell went to ask “what distinguishes your church” from many churches in the United States and around the world that respect guidelines by finding different ways to book services without compromising people.

“One word, belief,” Spell replied.

