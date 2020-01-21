Victor Moses: Inter Milan, end of Chelsea, is approaching when he arrives to receive medical help

% MINIFYHTML111e2150469658797992bc655204c40c11%

% MINIFYHTML111e2150469658797992bc655204c40c12%

Victor Moses has been borrowed from Chelsea Fenerbahce this season

% MINIFYHTML111e2150469658797992bc655204c40c13%

% MINIFYHTML111e2150469658797992bc655204c40c14%

Victor Moses arrived in Italy for a medical examination, with the wing almost ready to move from Chelsea to Inter Milan.

Moses, who appeared in the Fenerbahce Super League six times during this period, landed in Milan on Monday evening, Sky in Italy. They report.

An agreement has been reached “in principle, quot; between Inter and Chelsea for the 29-year-old, as confirmed by Inter sports director Piero Ausilio.

Victor Moses is ready to complete his seven and a half year stay at Stamford Bridge

At his press conference on Monday, Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard said: “About Victor Moses; he will clearly return from his loan in order to go elsewhere, and those conversations are also ongoing.”

The 29-year-old will be the fourth Premier League player to move to the Serie A club this season, after the transfers of Ashley Young, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sánchez from Manchester United.

The international Moses in Nigeria, whose Stamford Bridge agreement expires in June 2020, arrived in Chelsea at Wigan Athletic in 2012 and has since had a loan period in Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham.

Moses almost follows Ashley Young to San Siro, who completed his transfer to Inter last week.

The end has scored 18 goals and played 128 games with a Chelsea shirt.

Meanwhile, Inter, previously bidding £ 8.5 million for Christian Eriksen from Tottenham, is now willing to pay £ 11 million plus two bonuses to sign the midfielder this month and Ausilio will meet Spurs president Daniel Levy on Tuesday to hold more conversations.

Young joined the team of Antonio Conte after his move of £ 1.3 million ended last week, while the club is still interested in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Chelsea boss Lampard also says he is open to signing players in short-term deals and has not ruled out a move for PSG striker Edinson Cavani.

How to follow the January transfer window

Air Sports It brings you the latest news from the transfer market in January with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning transfers at 9 a.m. while our team of reporters bring you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon with an analysis of the most important stories. Then join us at 7 p.m. for the final summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast is also back with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And don’t just miss the Sky Sports news, but don’t miss out on our special Transfer Center blog.

Earn £ 250,000 on Tuesday!

FREE TO PLAY: Don’t miss the opportunity to get the Super 6 jackpot on Tuesday for the sixth time this season.