Victor Skrebneski dies at 90; Chicago’s photographer to the stars

Victor Skrebneski lit the planes and curves of faces like a cinematographer from Hollywood’s golden age.

He produced everybody look as attractive as if they had been in a film noir.

The Chicago-based, universally acclaimed photographer has died at 90 of most cancers, according to close friends and enterprise associates.

His posters for the Chicago International Film Festival manufactured the Hog Butcher for the Earth seem like a collecting of glamazons. Glistening with studio sweat on pores and skin, they featured Iman, Anna Nicole Smith, Cindy Crawford and Dolph Lundgren. Commonly in torn t-shirts or much less.

His vogue shoots have been luxurious. A person, with Carole Bouquet lazing in Coco Chanel’s Paris apartment, glows with shades of scarlet and persimmon.

His portraits in black-and-white have been hardly ever just that–they had 1,000 shades of black, white, silver and gray.

His extensive portfolio didn’t just encompass large vogue. There had been music legends, literary lions, religious leaders, civil rights figures, aged Hollywood. When he set up his studio up to shoot Orson Welles, he advised Fox 32 reporter Sylvia Perez, the director of “Citizen Kane” examined the lights and digital camera place and advised Mr. Skrebneski, “Ok maestro, let’s start off.” He shot Welles in a black turtleneck.

“Everybody wished to be photographed in the black turtleneck–they preferred the one that Orson Welles wore,” he said in an job interview previous 12 months with Women’s Put on Everyday.

He shot Bette Davis, Audrey Hepburn, Raquel Welch, director Francois Truffaut, and, in a single image, three seasons of Hollywood carousers: Walter Huston, John Ford in eyepatch and Dennis Hopper in total hippie regalia. He photographed Vanessa Redgrave, hair streaming like a Valkyrie, in 1967, shortly after she starred in “Blow-Up.”

He shot Iman and her partner David Bowie. “Every photo I photographed him in, he’s bare,” Mr. Skrebneski informed WWD. “He certainly liked becoming naked. He explained to me he didn’t know what he appeared like. When he goes to most people else’s pictures studio, they gown him up, they make him up, they do his hair and that is not him, so he preferred to see how he was. I consider I launched Iman to him and did their marriage ceremony photo and they’re bare. It is stunning and one particular of my favorites.”

There were artists and tunes legends: Andy Warhol a modern Diana Ross a shirtless Muddy Waters keeping a significant bullfrog. Style adverts for Chanel, Estee Lauder, Marshall Field’s, Saks Fifth Avenue.

Victor Skrebneski and Cindy Crawford attending Michigan Avenue Magazine’s November Concern Launch Celebration.Picture by Jeff Schear/Getty Photos for Michigan Avenue Journal

Supermodels and supermodels in the producing: a younger Paulina Porizkova. He was claimed to have helped find out Jennifer Beals and a teenaged Cindy Crawford.

In the 1940s, he attended Waller Substantial College, the College of the Artwork Institute and the Institute of Style and design at the Illinois Institute of Know-how, in accordance to the Museum of Up to date Photography at Columbia Higher education Chicago.

“I appreciate it here. I have been below endlessly. Chicago is an anchor for me,” he told the Sunlight-Periods in 2014.

