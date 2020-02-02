Victoria Beckham reveals scary childhood dolls

If you are older than the millennials (or a generation before), you will most likely have one or two porcelain dolls in your nursery.

For some reason, our mothers thought these dead behind the eyes, but scary, lifelike toys would be a cute item to spice up our bedrooms, but now that we know more about haunted dolls thanks to the internet (and movies like) Annabelle), we don’t want a bar from them.

But for a few unfortunate ones, our mothers are tremendously nostalgic and then put the dolls aside or hand them over to charity or send them back to hell, where they belong, haunted time.

Victoria Beckham is one of those poor, unhappy souls when the Spice Girls singer recently returned home and found her old dolls in her bedroom and the holy, damn ANNABELLE.

And as if these weren’t creepy enough, here is a porcelain doll on her crib that, as you can see, is NOT YOURS.

Get sage, holy water, a priest and maybe the Charmed Ones and / or the Winchesters on this shit ASAP, VB.

