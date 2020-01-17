Victoria Bitter releases a pair of straps for the Bogan In Yr Life

If you need a new pair of straps, can I recommend this very chic pair of Victoria Bitter flip-flops?

In collaboration with the only 100% Australian thong brand, Thongs, Victoria Bitter has released a pair of incredibly cool shoes.

“Working with VB, a brand that works for hard-working Australians, was easy,” said Scott Jungwirth, director of Thongs Australia. “We were not just an icon, but above all we were inspired by the hardships. We were fed up with our old people breaking all the time. “

These shoes with the legendary VB branding and the slogan “A hard-earned thirst needs a big cold beer” are an absolute backyard grill item.

Made in Melbourne, the straps are “strong enough for a frisbee game” but “comfortable enough for a pub session.” in case they do this super annoying thong thing (you know what I’m talking about).

Honestly, I’m thinking of getting 5-6 pairs of these bad guys for Father’s Day / Birthday gifts for all the things in my life that’s hard to buy.

Aside from playing around with a pair of VB straps that match the six-pack in the fridge, these are some sturdy, reliable straps that will get you through at least a few summers.

“VB belts are the perfect accessory for the Australian summer. And the fact that Thongs are proudly made in Australia and support hardworking Aussies made them the perfect partner for us, ”said VB Associate Director Hugh Jellie said.

The thongs cost $ 45 and are available exclusively on the VB merchandise website.

If you do not like the straps, you will find valuable treasures in the entire VB Merch Store, from bar refrigerators to beanies. They are pretty stylish too.

Brb while I put one of everything in the cart.

Image:

Scope of delivery: Victoria Bitter