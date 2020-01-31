Victoria News: Wild weather shortens Elton John’s appearance

Elton John’s outdoor set at a Victorian music festival was interrupted by a heavy downpour that pushed the entertainer off the stage and damaged the equipment.

Elton John was escorted off the stage after heavy rain interrupted his outdoor show in Yarra Valley, Victoria.

The wild weather hit the artist’s set for about an hour and a half last night, according to the organizers of the A Day on the Green festival.

“Unfortunately, the show could not continue due to the short but heavy downpour that occurred 95 minutes after the start of Elton John’s set and caused damage to musical instruments and monitors on stage,” said a post on the Facebook page the event.

“We are also annoyed by the effects of the weather on today’s show. Please wait with your tickets for more information.”

You could see the crew taking the star away and looking for musical equipment.

The day before yesterday, the state minister of emergency services warned of flash floods and rain, after a day of intense heat and humidity that caused blackouts, and made calls to reduce electricity consumption.