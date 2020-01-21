Victoria police arrest suspects for shooting Paul Virgona

Police arrested three people in Melbourne for the fatal shooting of fruit and vegetable dealer Paul Virgona after the dawn raids across the city.

Officials carried out arrest warrants this morning on commercial and residential properties, including the Mongolian banned motorcycle gang’s club houses.

These included a property on Lalor Street in Port Melbourne and a South Melbourne tattoo studio.

The officers spoke to co-owner and former Richmond Football Club player Jake King.

Paul Virgona was killed when the van he was driving was sprayed with bullets. (Supplied)

There is no immediate risk to community security, a police spokesman said.

Two men aged 35 and 29 are interviewed about the shooters’ deaths last year, while a 30-year-old man is interviewed about drug-related offenses.

Virgona, 46, was found dead in his bullet-laden van on the Eastlink Freeway in Donvale in the early hours of November 9 last year.

Since then, detectives have focused on a Mercedes that followed the victim from his property and was then set on fire in Mooroolbark, East Melbourne. Her investigation also focused on two men who left a Volkswagen ute near Bayswater Park.

The police have also established links between the two people interested in the shootout and the Mongolian Bikie gang.

A file photo of the former Richmond player Jake King’s tattoo parlor in Melbourne, which was part of the police operations this morning. (AAP) A Ute allegedly involved in the murder of Croydon man Paul Virgona was dumped near the Mountain Highway in Bayswater. Two men left the vehicle and ran into Marie Wallace Bayswater Park. (AAP)

Tess Walsh, deputy police crime commissioner in Victoria, said today’s arrests were made after months of hard work.

“We understand that every time there is an illegal firearm incident, especially when someone is killed in this way, there is tremendous concern in the community,” she said.

“Today’s activities should send out a strong message, especially to those involved in this type of criminal activity, that this is absolutely unacceptable. The Victoria Police are committed to identifying and targeting those who do are ready to commit these offenses. “