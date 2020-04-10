Victoria Police beat Preston protesters with fines of $ 43,000 behind COVID-19

Victorian police have charged Melbourne protesters with $ 43,000 bail after investigating the coronavirus directive by the state’s Chief Inspectors.

The organizer was arrested for protesting the members to join him, and he remains in charge.

A sum of 26 bucks at $ 1652 per person was given to the protesters, who called for passengers at the nearby Mantra airport.

Three separate criminal complaint letters have been issued.

Victoria’s Parliament says the need to fight against poverty, but the health and safety of the community has been at the forefront of COVID-19.

Victoria Police issued COVID-19 charges in Preston during a protest rally. (Nine News) Victoria Police speak to a woman during a protest operation against a contractor who has pushed coronavirus limits. (Nine News)

“While the Victoria Police are respecting the public’s right to protest, these are wonderful times and the lives and safety of each and every one of our Victorian soldiers should be better than ever. “a police spokeswoman said.

“According to the CEO, there are only four reasons to leave home – to get goods and services, for care and for other reasons, to do or not to training. “

The movie shows the major travel destinations and a wider distribution across Australia. (9News)

New Coronavirus in Victoria

Some people died with coronavirus in Victoria, bringing a state death to 13.

The last death was a man in his 80s and died in hospital, the federal government confirmed on Thursday.Victoria reported at least 13 cases of coronavirus overnight of the county in 1241.

Fifty-three people were in the hospital – seven more than Friday – with 13 in critical care.

Number of 926 people healed. A total of 158 cases of COVID-19 were reported to health workers.

More than 62000 tests were conducted in the state and there were 116 days of COVID-19 from unknown sources.

Minister of Public Affairs Gabrielle Williams said staying home on Wednesday was the best way to prevent the COVID-19 announcement.

To track news and livestream traffic directly to your phone log in to the 9News app and place messages in the App Store or Google Play.