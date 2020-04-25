The partner of one of the four Victoria Police, who died in a horrific crash on the East Highway this week, said he heard “nothing” two hours ago before seeing the deaths confirmed in the news.

“At that moment, I knocked on the door with five senior police officers there,” permanent Glen Humphris ’partner, four-year-old Todd Robinson, told reporters in Melbourne on Friday afternoon.

“I didn’t expect it, but I knew something wasn’t right, you can understand it.

“From living with him and knowing the communication we would have every day that tonight, something was wrong.”

Mr. Robinson left for work early Wednesday morning and went home to prepare dinner for his partner, who was home at 7 p.m. He sent some text messages but received no response, reports from news.com.au.

“And then I heard in the media that there was an accident,” he said.

“I just kept going and then some family members said ‘Hey, is everything okay?’ and I said “I’m not sure, I haven’t heard from him.”

Todd Robinson, Constable Glen Humphris’ partner, talks to the media about his loss. Photo / News Corp Australia

He said Glen will contact his pauses to “let me know he’s fine”.

Glen was with police chief Lynette Taylor on Wednesday night when they stopped a black Porsche and made the decision to bump into the car. Highway Patrol team Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Joshua Prestney, a simultaneous recent Police Academy graduate, responded.

All four officers were outside their vehicles when they were struck by a large refrigerator truck and died at the scene on the East Highway in Kew.

The driver of the Porsche, Richard Pusey, was uninvited and left the scene.

Pusey, 41, appeared in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court yesterday facing a stack of charges including speeding, dangerous, reckless behavior that endangers life, and failed to stay after a drug trial.

He also faced charges of failing to provide assistance, failing to exchange details, possessing a drug addiction, destroying evidence and three counts of convicting a defendant on release.

The court heard that Fitzroy’s mortgage broker was engraved on the body chamber of deceased high priest Lynette Taylor.

He reportedly said to her, “You’re going. Amazing. Absolutely amazing. I just wanted to make it home and have my sushi. Now you f **** ed my f *** ing car.”

AAP refers to Constable Taylor who could be heard moaning for help.

Rebounding tears, Mr Robinson said Glen was his “soulful” with a “hellish smile” and they had lived in Victoria together for three years.

“We trusted each other to support, to go out and meet people,” he said.

“With Glen being in the police force now, we started to separate and meet and make friends.

“He was wearing a uniform, but he was a man under that uniform. He came home to someone, but that day he didn’t.

“He’s gone and I still agree – that door won’t open, he won’t knock right in and greet me and grab the dog.”

Mr Robinson said they would go on an excursion and camping together and go on a windbreak in January for his birthday. The couple planned a trip to America next year.

“No one deserves that. They put on their uniform, they don’t know. And I didn’t know. I was waiting for him to come home,” he said.

Mr Robinson said he “went and said goodbye to Glen” on Friday.

“That was really great, I had my time,” he said.

“I feel like I need to talk about him to bring him to life.”

In an obituary released late Thursday, Victorian Police said Mr Humphris joined the force in 2019.

“Born and raised in Gosford on the NSW Central Coast, Glen dropped out of school and became an apprentice carpenter,” it reads.

“After a few years, he needed a change and became a personal trainer. Glen graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Exercise and Sports Science from the University of Newcastle and obtained a Masters in Exercise Physiology from the University of Sydney, becoming a sports scientist and exercise therapist.

“It was when Working for a Return to Work in Newcastle, Glen met his four-year-old partner, Todd. The couple moved to Melbourne, which is when Glen applied to join Victoria Police.”

Glen has been described as an academic successor who completed places at South Melbourne and Melbourne East police stations before graduating in March of this year. He then began his placement in the Department of Drugs and Alcohol of Streets.

“Glen is remembered as very sophisticated, caring and helpful with a great sense of humor and had the ability to shed light on any situation to reassure people,” his police obituary reads.

“His comrades said he really wanted to help people, has a great sense of community and sincere empathy for everyone – victim and perpetrator alike.”

Yesterday the bodies of the four officers were taken away in a van with a police escort.

They will be dismissed in four small, separate funerals, Commissioner Graham Ashton confirmed on Friday.

“They’ll be delivered so members can watch those, watch those,” he said.

“We are beginning the planning for a larger memorial service with full police honors.”

