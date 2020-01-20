Victoria Weather: Melbourne

Large hail, heavy rain, and harmful winds will hit Victoria this afternoon, with the entire state threatened by wild weather.

A new warning from the Bureau of Meteorology at 10:45 a.m. said large hail, heavy rain, and harmful winds are approaching and the worst conditions are expected in the north and northeast.

It had already rained heavily at times, and between 8 and 9 a.m. in Bloomfield Park Everton south of Albury fell 27 mm an hour.

Earlier, the emergency services minister, Lisa Neville, warned that some areas damaged by bush fires were affected

“We will see some potential flash floods and severe thunderstorms, including some damaged fireplaces, over the next few days,” she said.

Golf ball giants pattered on Melbourne and in the regions, with falling trees causing chaos and roads becoming dangerous as the “Supercell” storm struck. (Twitter)

The new warning comes as the cleanup continues after yesterday’s heavy hailstorm.

The Monash Highway was littered with huge hailstones that forced drivers to stop, while in Templestowe the ceiling of a Woolworths supermarket collapsed and shoppers ran for cover.

A couple were taken to the hospital for examination after a large branch fell on their car as they drove home from lunch on Bulleen Road in Bulleen.

Weather warnings have been issued for the Northern Country, North Central, North East, West and South Gippsland regions and for parts of Central and East Gippsland.

A fire northwest of Melbourne in the Macedon Ranges of Victoria that flared to emergency levels last night. (Nine)

In the meantime, a fire started northwest of Melbourne in the Macedon Ranges of Victoria last night.

Locals living in the rural area of ​​Pastoria between Melbourne and Bendigo were warned at around 9:30 p.m. to seek shelter as the fire approached.

The pictures show huge flames engulfing trees around Baynton Rd.

The fire has now been downgraded to guard and action, but residents are warned that it is not yet under control.