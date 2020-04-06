Victorian L-Plater Fined $1652 For Driving With Their Mum

In today’s load of bullshit, a Victorian L-Plater has been strike with a $1652 fine for going on a driving lesson with her mum, immediately after a cop deemed it to be non-vital journey.

17-yr-aged Hunter Reynolds was pulled in excess of though training damp-weather conditions driving with her mum in the Frankston region. The cop claimed Hunter had breached stage 3 constraints.

“We didn’t assume for a person moment that we would be performing anything wrong,” Sharee Reynolds, Hunter’s mum, told 3AW. “We weren’t in speak to with any individual, we weren’t stopping any place, we weren’t arranging on traveling to any places, we were just mastering to drive in those people ailments.”

“[The officer] claimed we were being way too much from house and we would cop a fine, and that Hunter would be the individual to acquire that fine.”

Offered that the pair have been socially isolating with each other and did not leave the automobile, I just never see what the concern is. Here’s the factor, however – distinct states have contradictory stipulations about whether driving classes are important or not. And it is this clusterfuck of a contradiction that’s leaving lots of of us in the dark, and creating such an ambiguity involving what’s correct and improper.

For case in point, although Victoria is now stating a driving driving classes are non-important, NSW thinks if not: “We consider that it would be a reasonable excuse for a human being to depart their house to obtain driving classes (possibly from a driving teacher or a member of their household),” a NSW Police spokesperson instructed Daily Mail Australia.

“This is a learning activity that are not able to be finished from house and is akin to the stated fair excuse of travelling to go to an academic establishment where you simply cannot study from house.”

U-huh. Proper.

Picture:

Getty Illustrations or photos / Jamesbowyer