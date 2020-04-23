Victorian police die: A film of the same Porsche speeding a month before a crash

Dashcam videos surfaced of the same Porsche allegedly speeding on a highway weeks before a horrific crash that killed four police officers in Melbourne.

The four officers, who were all standing in the emergency alley on the East Highway last night after pulling the Porsche, were hit and killed when a refrigerator truck plowed them.

The Porsche was also destroyed in the crash with photos of the crash showing the sports car pinned under the front of the truck.

Filming of the Porsche, with the same license plate as the one involved in last night’s crash, was seen speeding down Melbourne motorway on 21 March.

“Oh Jesus,” the driver can be heard saying.

“What an idiot king.”

In the original video, posted to Facebook, the driver said he was doing 100 km / h and said he could only guess what speed Porsche was driving when it overtook him.

Victorian Police Commissioner Graham Ashton said this morning the Porsche driver, who had been picked up by officers before 5pm for speeding, turned himself in to police.

There is no suggestion that the witness of last night’s crash is the man who was driving the same car on March 21st.

EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE TO OFFICERS

The secretary of the Victorian Police Association delivered an emotional tribute to the four police officers killed in Melbourne last night.

The underdogs died as the truck plowed into them as they stood on the East Highway near Chandler Highway at Kew around 5.40pm on Wednesday.

The group included a female main challenger, a male senior challenger and two male contestants, one of whom recently joined the force.

A Porsche driver who was pulled and fled after the officers were killed is urged to contact police officers investigating the incident.

Police Association Victoria Secretary Wayne Gatt paid tribute to the officers this morning.

“I think the police force is waking up sensitive, the members, the men and the women of Victoria Police have deeply challenged that,” he said.

“We’re in pain because the families we know are obviously shocked and in huge pain overall.”

He was asked what he would like to say to the slain officers.

“We are proud of you, you put on your uniform and you did your job. We are proud of you, your families are proud of you and you will never be forgotten.”

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews sent a message of support to the families of the four officers late Wednesday night.

“Tonight, four police officers lost their lives on duty. And tonight, somewhere in our city, the hearts of four families are broken,” he said. “Our hearts break with them.

“But one thing is already clear: Although we may not yet know their names – we will always call them heroes,” he said.

Speaking on the scene Wednesday night, Victorian Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton described the incident as very tragic.

Two of the officers intercepted a Porsche that was speeding on the highway, and called for a backup when they decided to board the vehicle as two other officers arrived.

Shortly afterwards the refrigerator truck plowed into the officers.

The Porsche driver, who is believed to be uninvited, then fled the scene on foot and is still large.

“I strongly suggest that he bring himself to the nearest police station to present himself to help with these investigations,” the chief commissioner said.

The truck driver is believed to have had a “medical episode” and was taken to hospital under police custody.

Ashton said it is unclear whether he experienced the episode before or after the accident or exactly what unfolded.

The truck driver will be interviewed and undergo tests for the presence of alcohol or drugs in his system.

“We don’t know this time what caused him to drive that truck into our police stations,” Ashton said.

Gatt said the deaths shocked his members across the state.

“These cops did something we do 10 times, 20 times, 30 times, – intercepting a car side of the road, that’s the bread and butter of policing,” he told reporters.

“These aren’t things you intend to do and expect to be killed to do. But every time police do that over the next time, they’ll have that in the back soul, it’s for sure.”

Police Minister Lisa Neville said the tragedy hurt the entire community.

The highway remained closed early Thursday in both directions between Bulleen Rd and Chandler Highway, and drivers were told to find alternative routes.

