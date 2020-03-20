Victoria’s Secret celebrates the integration with the new Spring campaign

Victoria’s Secret is trying to convert to a more integrated brand (Instagram / @ Victoriassecret)

After years of criticism, Victoria’s Secret now coincides with the launch of a new Spring that reflects change, dramatic growth and old forms.

The Spring 2020 line, ‘Victoria’s Body’, debuted this week in exchange for Brazilian Valentina Sampaio with two winning models, Candice Huffine and Solange van Doorn.

As well as Babara Palvin, Jasmine Took, Lais Ribeiro and Romee Strijd, this fight also has two examples that (amazingly awesome!) Are not in their century – Daniela Pestova, 49, and Joan Smalls, 31.

And it was photographed by a female artist, ex-Christ staren, 51, who is also picturing the brand.

The commercial model has been on the market for years, with many researchers claiming to be sexually explicit.

Their pictures went down as CEO Ed Razek announced they would not have any digital models because they were “fantasy”.

Razek left last year a Victoria’s Secret after purchasing their first transgender brand, and the founder of their company also secured a car thanks to a deal with former partner Jeffrey Epstein.

Now it seems that the genre has now turned its back on making way for a different version of it.

Unfortunately, Victoria’s Secret can’t decide the bad time to launch a campaign when the world faces a coronavirus epidemic.

A few days after the conference, Victoria’s Secret announced that it would close all its locations in the US and Canada. This was followed by the word to close their online stores, too.

“The safety of our customers and employees remains a top priority,” he said. “We continue to repeat it; we will ask you for updates soon.

“Our thoughts remain with you and your family at an unprecedented time. Be well and look forward to re-opening our doors and our site soon.”