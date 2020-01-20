VICTORY! A weekend in Dublin thanks to Wickes TradePro! – talkSPORT

On February 7, in the first show of the Wickes TradePro Sports Series in 2020, the Jim White show goes to Dublin to commemorate the legendary rugby duel of the six nations when Ireland Wales at Aviva Stadium for the 130th Aligns test between nations.

To celebrate, a lucky winner and a friend will come to Jim in Dublin for an incredible £ 150 cash prize and, thanks to Wickes TradePro, will spend a three-day hotel stay to fully enjoy the “Craic” in Dublin for the weekend.

Take a look at the question below to join the talkSPORT rugby extravaganza.

To participate, the winner and the guest must be able to travel from Thursday, February 6th to Sunday, February 9th.

Thanks to Wickes, TradePro customers receive a 10% discount on every purchase.

Please note that by participating in this competition, you agree that your data will be used for wireless networks in accordance with the privacy policy. Your data will be used to contact you if you are selected as the winner.

WICKES TRADEPRO DUBLIN WEEKEND GIVEAWAY (THE “PROMOTION”) ONLINE RULES:

By participating in the promotion, you agree to these general terms and conditions (these “General Terms and Conditions”). Telephoning, sending SMS or e-mail messages to participate in the promotion or completing and submitting a registration form are also considered to be acceptance of these general terms and conditions. Promotional materials for the promotion, including all information published by the organizer regarding participation in the promotion (possibly also on social media) or on the organizer’s website, also apply to the promotion. In the event of a conflict between the terms referred to in these promotional materials and these terms and conditions, these terms and conditions take precedence.

Participation in the doctorate

1. Residents of the United Kingdom (excluding Northern Ireland) who are at least 18 years of age, excluding employees and representatives of the organizer or Wireless Group Limited as well as persons who are otherwise connected to the operation or implementation of the promotion (including sponsors or advertising partners of third parties) ) and their respective affiliates, affiliates or subsidiaries, as well as the immediate family and household members of all of these employees and representatives.

2. Anyone who has won a prize for a campaign carried out by talkSPORT in the 12 months prior to the end of the campaign period is not eligible to participate.

3. The promotion begins on January 20, 2020 at 12:01 AM UK time and ends on January 30, 2020 at 11:59 PM (UK time) (the “Promotion Period”). All contributions received outside of the promotional period are invalid.

4. Participants can make a maximum of 1 entry per person during the promotional period.

5. To participate, you only need to fill out and submit the registration form available at http://www.talksport.com/competitions during the promotional period.

6. Incoming contributions that have not been officially submitted will not be accepted. The use of scripts, macros or other automated systems to participate in the promotion is prohibited. Entries that were made (or appear to have been made) with such a system can be treated as invalid. All illegible, incomplete or fraudulent entries are rejected.

7. Participants should be aware that data charges may apply when participating in the promotion online or via email. This depends on your individual arrangements for internet access.

Winners and prizes

8. There will be 1 winner. One prize per winner.

9. The winner will be randomly selected from all valid entries for this promotion received during the promotion period. There are no prizes for other participants.

10. The prize is a public holiday for 2 adults in Dublin with admission to the Jim White Show (10am – 1pm) on Friday 7th February 1859 at The Bridge, and prize money of only £ 150. The price includes a stay of 3 nights for 2 in a 3-star hotel. The winner and guest share a double or twin room. Accommodation is with breakfast. The price includes return flights from Heathrow to Dublin. The exact date and time of the flight will be selected at the discretion of the winner. The price only includes the transfer from Dublin Airport to the hotel. The price does not include UK transfers. Winner and guest responsible for travel to and from the UK airport at their own expense. Depending on availability, the price must be booked in advance. The holidays only run from February 6th to 9th. The winner and his / her guests must travel on the same itinerary. All parts of the price must be used in connection with the same booking. The winner and his / her guests are solely responsible for ensuring that they have valid travel documents (including passport / visa / visa waiver if necessary), adequate travel insurance and appropriate vaccinations / vaccinations for travel abroad at their own expense.

11. The prices are as stated and are not interchangeable and non-transferable. There is no cash wholly or in part, nor any other alternative to the price.

12. The winner is responsible for paying all related costs that are not expressly listed in promotional materials or these general terms and conditions, including (if applicable) transportation, accommodation, meals, pocket money, insurance and all other incidental costs. The winners are also personally responsible for all personal expenses or incidental costs as well as for all VAT, national and / or local tax liabilities that arise when using or using the prize. By participating in the campaign, the participants agree that the prize is awarded “as is” and that neither the organizer nor any of its subsidiaries or affiliated companies make any representations or warranties regarding the price.

13. In the event that the organizer is unable to award the price described in these general terms and conditions for reasons beyond the organiser’s control, the organizer reserves the right to award a similar price with an equivalent price Giving or giving value It is at the customer’s sole discretion to determine the monetary value of the price. The organizer also reserves the right to award a similar price and value or, at its own discretion, the monetary value of the prize, if this is reasonably appropriate.

Announcement of the winner and claiming the prize

14. The winners will be notified within 1 day of the end of the promotional period by telephone or using the other contact details provided to the organizer. Every reasonable effort will be made to contact the winner within the specified time. If a winner cannot be contacted or is unavailable, the organizer reserves the right to select another winner from the valid / correct submissions received during the promotional period. Winners may need to present a valid ID before they can receive their prize.

15. Callers do not necessarily have the right to participate in on-air promotions and are not necessarily shown on-air in the order in which they are called. The operator is not obliged to reimburse callers if they are on hold or in the air. When the situation arises, only the person selected to blow (if applicable) can win if they give the correct answer.

16. The winners must confirm acceptance of the relevant prize within 1 days of being notified. If the winner has not claimed their prize by the specified date or the winner refuses to receive their prize or cannot provide a valid postal address, the organizer reserves the right to award the prize to another participant.

17. The price will be delivered within a reasonable period of time and no later than 28 days after acceptance of the price.

18. For a list of the winners (name and general location), please send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the organizer no later than 28 days after the end of the campaign period: Promotions Department, talkSPORT, 1 London Bridge Street, London, England, SE1 9GF stating that you would like to receive the winner details for the “Wickes TradePro Dublin Weekend Giveaway” campaign.

Privacy and advertising

19. The organizer collects and processes the personal data of the participants and passes them on to the representatives, affiliated companies and, if applicable, to third-party providers of prize money (including those outside the European Economic Area). The information provided by the participants will only be used for the implementation of this promotion (including the prices to be supplied) and for other purposes that are stated at the time of participation or in the advertising materials. Personal data is used in accordance with the applicable data protection regulations (see http://www.newsprivacy.co.uk/single/).

20. The names and general locations of the participants will be published or made public if they are winners of the promotion in accordance with the statutory provisions. Under these circumstances, we can also use this information and the photos of the participant for advertising purposes free of charge during this as well as future promotions of the organizer or one of its affiliates or subsidiaries. This also includes the provision of your name on the websites and social media platforms of the organizer. The winner and all guests may also need to participate in appropriate public relations related to this promotion.

General

21. The decision of the organizer is final and binding for the participants. There is no correspondence.

22. If participants do not provide any of the required information when participating in the promotion, their participation is void.

23. The organizer reserves the right to ask the participants to prove their eligibility. If a winner is deemed not to be eligible, the organizer reserves the right to award the prize to another participant and to request the return of a prize that has already been awarded.

24. The provision of the prize does not imply endorsement by the BAway organizer or any other third party involved in the promotion. Complaints or questions regarding the use of the prize should be directed to BAway.

25. Participants must not do anything illegal and / or dangerous and / or endanger themselves or others. Unless negligent, the organizer is not liable for damages, losses or injuries that result from the entry of the participants in the promotion or their acceptance and / or use of the price, or for technical, hardware or software errors that are lost , faulty or unavailable network connections or difficulties of any kind that may restrict or prohibit the ability of the participant to participate in the promotion. The organizer is not liable for lost, damaged, delayed, illegible, incomplete, illegible or otherwise illegible entries. Proof that a call has been made, an entry has been sent by post, email or text is not proof that entries have been received by the organizer. Nothing in these terms and conditions in any way limits the organizer’s liability for death or personal injury caused by his negligence or for other matters where liability may not be limited by law.

26. The organizer reserves the right to cancel, change or replace the promotion at any time (including price changes) if the promotion cannot be carried out as stated at its own discretion. In the event of a print or other error that results in more winners than prizes for the promotion, the organizer reserves the right to: (a) Claims or entries resulting from such a print or other error, to invalidate; and / or (b) allocate the available prize (s) by another draw or divide the prize (s) or the value of the prize (s) between the winners of the promotion.

27. Any participant who participates in or attempts to attempt the Promotion in a manner that reasonably believes that the Promoter violates these Terms and Conditions or is inherently in violation of other Participants (including manipulations in the implementation of the Promotion, fraud, hacking , Deceptions or other unfair gaming practices such as the intention to harass, abuse, threaten or harass other participants or the organizer and / or their representatives or representatives can be excluded from the promotion at the sole discretion of the organizer Event, the organizer can, at its own discretion, add further phases to the action that it considers necessary to solve problems that arise from such actions.

28. The organizer reserves the right to change these general terms and conditions. All changes will be published on the organizer’s website (the “Website”).

29. If you are resident in the United Kingdom, these terms and conditions are governed by English law and the courts of England and Wales are solely competent to rule on any dispute or claim arising out of the promotion or these terms and conditions (unless you are in If you are a resident of Northern Ireland you can also bring an action in Northern Ireland If you are resident in Scotland you can also bring an action in Scotland If you are a resident of the Republic of Ireland these terms and conditions are governed by Irish law and are the courts of the Republic of Ireland exclusively responsible for the decision of disputes or claims arising in connection with the promotion or these general terms and conditions.

30. The organizer of this promotion is talkSPORT Limited (operator of talkSPORT) at 1 London Bridge Street, London, England, SE1 9GF (the “organizer”).