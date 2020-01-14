VICTORY! Entry to the Matchbook Clarence House Chase Races this Saturday at Ascot! – talkSPORT

Matchbox Clarence House Chase Raceday

Ascot’s racecourse has teamed up with talkSPORT to throw the New Year’s blues aside and travel to Ascot to spend a fantastic afternoon of top-class jump races.

This is a benchmark that is highly valued by jumps enthusiasts with the highlight of a quality card, the Grade 1 Matchbook Clarence House Chase. The competition consistently attracts many of the most elite pursuers of racing and can boast an impressive honor table. Previous winners include the legendary desert orchid, Imperial Sprinter Sacre, eternal favorite and three-time winner Un De Sceaux and last year’s winner, the mighty Altior.

Racegoers are invited to participate in a free “Raceday Ramble” on the track before starting with former jockey Colin Brown and warming up with a cup of hot chocolate. Colin drove the great desert orchid to victory in Ascot several times during the beloved Gray’s illustrious career, making it ideally positioned to describe exactly what it is like to take the unique test that this course offers. Those wishing to take the course are asked to report their interest in advance to ascot.co.uk or by phone at 0344 346 3000.

King Edward VII and Queen Anne Enclosures offer a wide range of great dining options and casual restaurants. Regardless of whether you and your guests want to enjoy one of our luxurious fine dining packages or whether you choose a selection of winter dishes and cocktails that you can enjoy on the race track, an unforgettable day full of exciting sports and conviviality is guaranteed for everyone ,

