VICTORY! Manchester United Premier League and Barclays FA Women’s Super League tickets thanks to Barclays! – talkSPORT

As the main sponsor of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and official banking partner of the Premier League, Barclays have teamed up with talkSPORT to guide you to the greatest games of football!

This week we’re giving away a bundle of Manchester United tickets:



Two Premier League tickets for Manchester United v Watford at Old Trafford on Sunday 23 February at 2pm

and…

Four Barclays FA Women’s Super League tickets for the Manchester United Women v West Ham Women match at Leigh Sports Village Stadium on Sunday March 22nd at 12 noon

Please note that when you enter this contest, your data will be used in accordance with the wireless privacy policy and your data will be used to contact you if you are selected as a winner.

For your chance to win this fantastic bundle from everyone SIX Tickets, just answer the following question correctly:

BARCLAYS (THE “PROMOTION”) ONLINE RULES:

By participating in the promotion, you agree to these general terms and conditions (these “General Terms and Conditions”). Telephoning, sending SMS or e-mail messages to participate in the promotion or completing and submitting a registration form are considered acceptance of these general terms and conditions. Promotional materials for the promotion, including all information published by the organizer regarding participation in the promotion (possibly also on social media) or on the organizer’s website, also apply to the promotion. In the event of a conflict between the terms referred to in these promotional materials and these terms and conditions, these terms and conditions take precedence.

Participation in the doctorate

1. UK residents who are at least 18 years old, with the exception of employees and representatives of the Organizer or Wireless Group Limited and any other person related to the operation or implementation of the Promotion (including sponsors or third party advertising partners) ), and their respective associated companies. affiliated companies or subsidiaries as well as their immediate family and household members.

2. The promotion begins on Friday, November 8th, 2019 at 00:01 a.m. (UK time) and ends on Monday, April 20th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (UK time) (the “Promotional Period”). All contributions received outside of the promotional period are invalid.

3. There are a total of 24 competitions in this promotional period (each one a competition in itself). Each raffle begins on Friday at 12:01 a.m. (UK time) and ends on Monday at 1:00 p.m. (UK time). This special raffle starts on Friday, February 7th at 12:01 a.m. and ends on Monday, February 10th, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.

4. To enter a raffle, you must fill out and submit the registration form available at http://www.talksport.com/competitions.

5. Only one entry per person is permitted. You can take part in any raffle, but you can only win once during the promotion. If you win more than one competition, you will win the prize from the first competition you participated in.

6. Incoming contributions that have not been officially submitted will not be accepted. The use of scripts, macros or other automated systems to participate in the promotion is prohibited. Entries that were made (or appear to have been made) with such a system can be treated as invalid. All illegible, incomplete or fraudulent entries are rejected.

7. Participants should be aware that data charges may apply when participating in the promotion online or by phone, SMS or email. This depends on your individual arrangements for internet access.

Winners and prizes

8. Each raffle winner wins 2 tickets for a Premier League game and 4 tickets for a Super League game for women (the “Prize”).

9. There is one winner per competition. Each raffle winner will be selected at random from all valid entries for the respective raffle at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, on which the respective raffle ends.

10. Home vs away fans. Please note: The ticket bundles for the Super League games of the Premier League and Barclays FA Women are intended for the status of the home club and cannot be used by away fans.

11. The prize is a pair of a general admission ticket for different Premier League and Super League games for women at different venues throughout the season (these are indicated on each competition page for each raffle). The winner and the guest are responsible for arriving and departing for the game at their own expense. The organizer reserves the right to replace tickets for another game and date without notice if tickets for the advertised game are not available for any reason and / or at their own discretion. The winner and / or his or her guest may not be excluded from or excluded from participation in any game by any competent authority anywhere or under the suspicion or investigation of the same. If the winner and / or guest is blocked or suspected, the organizer reserves the right to select another winner without prior notice. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or managed by athletes, teams and / or the Premier League.

12. The prices are as stated and are not interchangeable and non-transferable. There is no cash wholly or in part, nor is there any other alternative to the price.

13. The winner is responsible for paying all related costs that are not expressly listed in promotional materials or these terms and conditions, including (if applicable) transportation, accommodation, subsistence, pocket money, insurance and any other incidental costs. The winners are also personally responsible for all personal expenses or incidental costs as well as for all VAT, national and / or local tax liabilities that arise when using or using the prize. By participating in the campaign, the participants agree that the prize is awarded “as is” and that neither the organizer nor any of its subsidiaries or affiliated companies make any representations or warranties regarding the price.

14. In the event that the organizer is unable to award the price described in these general terms and conditions for reasons beyond the organizer’s control, the organizer reserves the right to award a similar price with an equivalent price Giving or giving value It is at the customer’s sole discretion to determine the monetary value of the price. The organizer also reserves the right to award a similar price and value or, at its own discretion, the monetary value of the prize, if this is reasonably appropriate.

Announcement of the winner and claiming the prize

15. The winners will be notified by phone or using the other contact details provided to the organizer within 1 day of the end of the respective draw. Every reasonable effort will be made to contact the winner within the specified time. If a winner cannot be contacted or is not available, the organizer reserves the right to draw another winner from the valid / correct entries received during the respective raffle. Winners may need to present a valid ID before they can receive their prize.

16. Callers do not necessarily have the right to participate in on-air promotions and are not necessarily shown on-air in the order in which they are called. The operator is not obliged to reimburse callers if they are on hold or in the air. When the situation arises, only the person selected to blow (if applicable) can win if they give the correct answer.

17. The winners must confirm acceptance of the appropriate prize within 1 days of being notified. If the winner has not claimed their prize by the specified date or the winner refuses to receive their prize or cannot provide a valid postal address, the organizer reserves the right to award the prize to another participant.

18. The prize will be delivered within a reasonable time before the game event.

19. For a list of winners (name and general location), please send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the organizer no later than 28 days after the end of the campaign period: Promotions Department, Wireless Group Limited, City Quays 2, 2 Clarendon Road , Belfast, United Kingdom, BT1 3YD. Indicate that you want to receive the winning details for the Barclays promotion.

Privacy and advertising

20. The organizer collects and processes the personal data of the participants and passes it on to the representatives, affiliated companies and, if applicable, to third-party providers of prize money (including those outside the European Economic Area). The information provided by the participants will only be used for the implementation of this promotion (including the prices to be supplied) and for other purposes that are stated at the time of participation or in the advertising materials. Personal data is used in accordance with the applicable data protection regulations (see http://www.newsprivacy.co.uk/single/).

21. The names and general locations of the participants will be published or made public if they are winners of the promotion in accordance with the statutory provisions. Under these circumstances, we can also use this information and the photos of the participant for advertising purposes free of charge during this as well as future promotions of the organizer or one of its affiliates or subsidiaries.

General

22. The decision of the organizer is final and binding for the participants. There is no correspondence.

23. If participants do not provide any of the required information when participating in the promotion, their participation will be void.

24. The organizer reserves the right to ask the participants to prove their eligibility. If a winner is deemed not to be eligible, the organizer reserves the right to award the prize to another participant and to request the return of a prize that has already been awarded.

25. The provision of the prize does not mean that the organizer of Barclays or other third parties who are involved in any way with the promotion endorses it. Complaints or questions regarding the use of the prize should be directed to Barclays.

26. The participants may not do anything illegal and / or dangerous and / or endanger themselves or others. Unless negligent, the organizer is not liable for damages, losses or injuries that result from the entry of the participants in the promotion or their acceptance and / or use of the price, or for technical, hardware or software errors that are lost , faulty or unavailable network connections or difficulties of any kind that may restrict or prohibit the ability of the participant to participate in the promotion. The organizer is not liable for lost, damaged, delayed, illegible, incomplete, illegible or otherwise illegible entries. Proof that a call has been made, an entry has been sent by post, email or text is not proof that entries have been received by the organizer. Nothing in these terms and conditions in any way limits the organizer’s liability for death or personal injury caused by his negligence or for other matters where liability may not be limited by law.

27. The organizer reserves the right to cancel, change or replace the promotion at any time (including price changes) if the promotion cannot be carried out as stated at its own discretion. In the event of a print or other error that results in more winners than prizes for the promotion, the organizer reserves the right to: (a) Claims or entries resulting from such a print or other error, to invalidate; and / or (b) allocate the available prize (s) by another draw or divide the prize (s) or the value of the prize (s) between the winners of the promotion.

28. Any participant who participates or attempts to participate in the promotion in a manner that reasonably believes the promoter violates these Terms and Conditions or is inherently in violation of other participants (including manipulation in the promotion, fraud, hacking, deception or other unfair gaming practices, such as intent to harass, abuse, threaten, or harass other participants or the Organizer and / or their representative or representative, may be excluded from the Promotion at the sole discretion of the Organizer , the organizer can, at its own discretion, add further phases to the action, which it considers necessary to solve problems resulting from such actions.

29. The organizer reserves the right to change these general terms and conditions. All changes will be published on the organizer’s website (the “Website”).

30. If you are resident in the United Kingdom, these terms and conditions are governed by English law and the courts of England and Wales are solely responsible for resolving any dispute or claim arising out of the promotion or these terms and conditions (unless you are in If you are a resident of Northern Ireland you can also bring an action in Northern Ireland If you are resident in Scotland you can also bring an action in Scotland If you are a resident of the Republic of Ireland these terms and conditions are governed by Irish law and are the courts of the Republic of Ireland exclusively responsible for the decision of disputes or claims arising in connection with the promotion or these general terms and conditions.

31. The organizer of this promotion is Wireless Group Limited (operator of the participating radio stations in the wireless network) of City Quays 2, Clarendon Road 2, Belfast, Great Britain, BT1 3YD (the “organizer”).