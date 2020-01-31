VICTORY! Thanks to Just Eat! – talkSPORT

Make sure you listen to Hawksbee & Jacobs on Friday, January 31st for a chance to get take-away for a year!

If you feel you have the football expertise to defeat an opponent live in the air, you should listen today from 1:00 p.m. to win a match day menu for the rest of the season ,

One year to go is equivalent to a £ 250 take away voucher.

GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS – Eat my Goal

By participating in the promotion, you agree to these general terms and conditions (these “General Terms and Conditions”). Telephoning, sending SMS or e-mail messages to participate in the promotion or completing and submitting a registration form are also considered acceptance of these general terms and conditions. Promotional materials for the promotion, including all information published by the organizer regarding participation in the promotion (possibly also on social media) or on the organizer’s website, also apply to the promotion. In the event of a conflict between the terms referred to in these promotional materials and these terms and conditions, these terms and conditions take precedence.

Participation in the doctorate

Persons residing in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland who are at least 18 years old, with the exception of employees and representatives of the organizer or Wireless Group Limited and persons who are otherwise connected to the implementation or fulfillment of the promotion (including sponsors or advertising partners of third parties), as well as their respective persons associated companies, affiliated companies or subsidiaries as well as their immediate family and household members. The promotion will take place between January 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. UK time and January 31, 2020 4:00 p.m. UK time (the “Promotion Period”). All contributions received outside of the promotional period are invalid. Participants can make a maximum of 1 entry per person during the promotional period. To participate, you must send a text with your answer to 8 10 89. The text costs £ 0.50 plus your normal message rates. Submissions only need to be received during the promotional period. Submissions that are not submitted using the official submission method will not be accepted. The use of scripts, macros or other automated systems to participate in the promotion is prohibited. Entries that were made (or appear to have been made) with such a system can be treated as invalid. All illegible, incomplete or fraudulent entries are rejected.

Winners and prizes

There will be 1 winner. One prize per winner. Two participants are randomly selected from all valid entries for this promotion that were received during the promotion period. They then have to go on the air to take part in a penalty shootout and test their football skills. There are no prizes for other participants. The price is the delivery of Just Eat to go for one year. You will receive 1 voucher worth £ 250 per year. The voucher must be requested through the Just Eat website with a code that will be communicated to the winner. The voucher expires one year after the code is issued. The price must be used in accordance with the Just Eat Terms of Use specified here. The prices are as stated and are not interchangeable and non-transferable. There is no cash wholly or in part, nor is there any other alternative to the price. The winner is responsible for paying all related costs that are not expressly listed in promotional materials or these general terms and conditions, including (if applicable) transportation, accommodation, meals, pocket money, insurance and all other incidental costs. The winners are also personally responsible for all personal expenses or incidental costs as well as for all VAT, national and / or local tax liabilities that arise when the prize is used or used. By participating in the campaign, the participants agree that the prize is awarded “as is” and that neither the organizer nor any of its subsidiaries or affiliated companies make any representations or warranties regarding the price. In the event that the organizer is unable to award the price described in these general terms and conditions for reasons beyond the organiser’s control, the organizer reserves the right to award a price of a similar type and value or to be awarded in its sole favor at its own discretion, the present value of the profit. The organizer also reserves the right to award a similar price and value or, at its own discretion, the monetary value of the prize, if this is reasonably appropriate.

Announcement of the winner and claiming the prize

The winners will be notified within 7 days of the end of the campaign period by telephone or using the other contact details provided to the organizer. Every reasonable effort will be made to contact the winner within the specified time. If a winner cannot be contacted or is unavailable, the organizer reserves the right to select another winner from the valid / correct submissions received during the promotional period. Winners may need to present a valid ID before they can receive their prize. Callers do not necessarily have the right to participate in on-air promotions and are not necessarily shown on-air in the order in which they are called. The operator is not obliged to reimburse callers if they are on hold or in the air. When the situation arises, only the person selected to blow (if applicable) can win if they give the correct answer. Winners must confirm acceptance of the appropriate prize within 7 days of being notified. If the winner has not claimed their prize by the specified date or the winner refuses to receive their prize or cannot provide a valid postal address, the organizer reserves the right to award the prize to another participant. The price will be delivered within a reasonable period and no later than 28 days after acceptance of the price. For a list of the winners (name and general location), please send a stamped envelope addressed to the organizer to: Promotions Department, talkSPORT, 1 London Bridge Street, London, England, SE1 9GF with the at the latest 28 days after the end of the campaign period Indication that you would like to receive the winning details for the Eat my Goal promotion.

Privacy and advertising

The organizer collects and processes the personal data of the participants and passes it on to the organizer’s representatives, affiliated companies and, if applicable, third-party providers of prize money (including those outside the European Economic Area). The information provided by the participants will only be used for the implementation of this promotion (including the prices to be supplied) and for other purposes that are stated at the time of participation or in the advertising materials. Personal data is used in accordance with the applicable data protection regulations (see http://www.newsprivacy.co.uk/single/). The names and general locations of the participants will be published or made public if they are winners of the promotion in accordance with legal requirements. Under these circumstances, we can also use this information and the photos of the participant for advertising purposes free of charge during this as well as future promotions of the organizer or one of its affiliates or subsidiaries. This also includes the provision of your name on the websites and social media platforms of the organizer. The winner and all guests may also need to participate in appropriate public relations related to this promotion.

General