[video:-2-arrested-following-online-video-captures-suspects-attacking,-robbing-passenger-at-arizona-bus-halt]

PHEONIX, Ariz. — An 18-12 months-outdated and a 19-calendar year-previous were being arrested Saturday soon after an attack on a Phoenix bus quit.

The assault occurred on Jan. 24 and the complete incident was caught on video clip.

The movie from the Pheonix Law enforcement Division reveals two guys get off the bus, next a target who is sporting a sweatshirt and a backpack.

The target receives grabbed from at the rear of then stabbed by the two men.

The struggle carries on on the ground as the person attempts to combat them off.

The two suspects then choose the backpack and operate from the scene.

Police stated the victim did not stop fighting and he was equipped to escape.

Phoenix police originally introduced the video to find the suspects stating, “Really don’t enable these two feel they can stroll all-around freely and victimize each day individuals. Both of these suspects viewed and waited to attack the target as he acquired off the bus. The target was stabbed and his back pack taken.”