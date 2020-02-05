VIDEO: Bay Area coyote, badger hunting and playing together go viral

PALO ALTO, California – A rare video of a coyote and a badger playing and hunting together in Northern California is taking the Internet by storm.

The adorable video was captured by a remote camera installed by the Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) next to a freeway near Gilroy, California.

The video shows an underground culvert, which researchers say the animals use to move safely under the highway.

The video begins with a coyote jumping in the air as if he is inciting someone to chase him. He then enters the culvert and someone with whom he was playing walks in the frame: an adorable crouching badger. The coyote waits for it to come close, then the two animals walk together through the culvert in the dark.

POST officials say this video is one of a kind.

“This shared use of a crossing structure could be the first observation of this type, anywhere!” wrote Matt Dolkas, head of POST content marketing.

“We have combed through thousands of photos and videos from our remote cameras. There are a lot of interesting videos but we certainly have favorites – the ones that really show some personality,” said Neal Sharma, program manager POST wildlife linkages.

“It’s something that excites me every time, giving an overview of the behaviors and relationships between these animals and their environment.”

But officials don’t just project a relationship between the animals in the video. There is actually scientific evidence that these two species like to hunt together.

“Studies have shown that a badger and a coyote hunting together can be beneficial for both species because they chase favorite prey such as ground squirrels.” wrote Dolkas.

Once the video was posted online, it quickly went viral, attracting attention from around the world, including celebrities like Captain America actor Chris Evans.

“I choose to believe that the coyote sounds like Michael J. Fox and the badger sounds like Sam Elliot and that they are best friends on an adventure,” Evans tweeted.

The video is part of a research project that has been underway for two years, to better understand how wildlife interacts with the main roads that surround the southern end of the Santa Cruz mountains.

