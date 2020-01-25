Video: “Bring them out,” Trump seems to be talking about removing the Ukrainian ambassador

January 25 (UPI) – President Donald Trump appears to be informing donors at a dinner in 2018 that they should “get rid of” Marie Yovanovitch, the US Ambassador to Ukraine, in a video released on Saturday.

Lev Parnas attorney Joseph Bondy, who attended the meeting with the President at the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC, posted the video on PBS NewsHour. On Friday, ABC reported for the first time that it had checked the admission of Igor Fruman, who like Parnas was an employee of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Parnas and Fruman were indicted on federal charges, including for violating campaign finance laws. ABC reports that federal attorneys in southern New York have a copy of the tape.

Trump has denied knowing the couple, despite having been photographed with them several times.

After ABC reported the video, Bondy said his customer had searched an online database connected to his iPhone and found a video sent by Fruman. Bondy handed the iPhone video over to congressional investigators.

“Given its importance to national interests, we have decided to publish this record in a manner that ensures equal access to the public, and to provide clarity to the American people and the Senate that a fair trial must be carried out Evidence, “Bondy told PBS NewsHour.

The video, which is an hour long, came during a meeting of Super PAC members who support Trump.

About 2 1/2 minutes later, a voice announces that the president has arrived. The camera shows Trump sitting on a chair.

Trump discusses the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that the United States has asked for military aid.

Forty-two minutes after the video started, Parnas can be heard saying, “The biggest problem I think where we need to start is that we have to get rid of the ambassador. It is still left over from the Clinton administration.”

Then Trump seems to be saying, “Where? The Ambassador to Ukraine?”

Parnas replies, “Yes. Basically, she walks around and says to everyone, ‘Wait, he’s being charged, just wait.'”

A few seconds later, Trump seems to be saying, “Get them out! Get them out tomorrow. I don’t care. Get them out tomorrow. Get them out. Okay? Make it.”

It was only in April 2019 that Yovanovitch was called back from her position. She said the decision was based on “unsubstantiated and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives” that she was not loyal to Trump.

During an interview with NBC’s Rachel Maddow, Parnas shared his memories of the dinner scene.

Parnas recalled that Trump turned to John DeStefano, who was his deputy chief of staff at the time, and said, “Dismiss her,” he said.

“All of us, there was silence in the room. He replied, Mr President, that we cannot do this now because (Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo has not yet been confirmed that Pompeo has not been confirmed and we do not have it yet – this is the time that Tillerson (former Secretary of State Rex) left, but Pompeo has been confirmed, so wait – so he mentioned it again in several conversations. “

Yovanovitch, who served under republican and democratic administration, has denied being unfaithful to Trump.

The removal of the ambassador was described by the House managers in the Senate hearing on Trump’s removal.

“If the President, at the insistence of Giuliani, Parnas or Fruman – if this is additional evidence of his commitment and efforts to pollute her, it would certainly confirm much of what we heard,” said MP Adam Schiff. D-Calif., Co-chair of property managers, told reporters Friday.

Jay Sekulow, who is Trump’s personal lawyer, told reporters on Friday’s record, “I’m not worried about that at all.”