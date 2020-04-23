Video calling luxury for families of Covid-19 Hospital Officer in Delhi – Delhi News

When, at the end of March, the 46-year-old janitor of Charak Palika Hospital in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) became ill, his family of 12 years made great efforts to isolate him in his rented two-bedroom set in Moti Bagh, “We cleaned the whole room for my It’s difficult for 11 people to adjust to us in another room, but we had to do it for everyone’s safety, “his son said.

But that compromised lifestyle was clearly not enough to avoid contagion.

On April 4, the eldest 12-member family belonging to Samastipur in Bihar tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Three days later, four more were found to be infected – his wife, son, daughter and daughter-in-law.

Two weeks later, members of this family feel they are better off staying in one room.

“After the test results arrived, my father was sent to AIIMS in Jhajjar. My mother, sister, brother and wife are in different wards of Lok Nayak Hospital,” said the janitor’s son, as well as his father and brother in the same hospital.

The other seven years, including his two-year-old son and his sister’s two daughters – who are two years and two months old – were quarantined at a plant in Chhattarpur, south Delhi.

The only good news they have received in the last two weeks came from doctors who allowed three children to stay with their mothers in the same ward.

“The kids would cry all the time. We struggled to comfort them. They also needed breast milk. It was impossible to keep the crying children at our quarantine center. The mothers asked the doctors to leave their children with them. They allowed the children to stay with mothers in the same wards, but they sleep on different beds and are often tested. So far, the children have passed three tests and all of them have proven negative, “said the man.

However, there is little that can cheer a family up. In fact, they can only communicate with each other occasionally.

“My father, who is hospitalized in Jhajjar, does not receive a cellular network. When he does, calls are constantly interrupted,” he said.

Other members of this family who own a cellphone are his wife, his sister and he. “When I want to talk to my mother or brother, I call the patient next to them. Sometimes they connect us with them, other times they get irritated,” he said.

Unlike many other patients and quarantine people who make their video calls to each other, this facility is a luxury for this family.

As it turns out, only this man owns a smartphone, while three others have basic phones. “If another patient calls me a video call, I have to see my family members from afar. We wave at each other, but we can’t talk from such a long distance,” the man said.

He feels his father first infected him while leaving for his duties at the hospital. “He may have come in contact with some infected patients or staff,” he said.

But a senior NDMC official said the man’s wife also worked in a similar role at the AIIMS Trauma Center. “Because they both worked in hospitals, doctors cannot tell if the man has transmitted the infection to his wife or vice versa,” the official said.

In any case, his father’s test results were immediately followed by other family members. “7. April we were returning home from the hospital with our own test results when the police sealed our building. We had to go to the hospital and quarantine center with only the clothes we wore. We couldn’t take our chargers for the phone or even the essentials, ”he said.

At the quarantine center, the man says, he and his three relatives wash their clothes at night and wear them the next day. “Fortunately, we are given bath soaps,” he said.

It also appreciates its smartphone a little more than before. “When we entered the quarantine center, my phone was taken away. It was returned to me after five days. Now my relatives and I hang out on the phone to call and watch movies. Sometimes I play songs for the four of us in quarantine,” he said.

On Wednesday, two weeks after the four of them were quarantined, they were sitting anxious.

“We were told we would be tested after 14 days. But that didn’t happen. We don’t know if they plan to release us anytime soon,” he said.

This is also the time when this family remembered God more. “It feels like our family has been destroyed. So, we chant God’s name. And sometimes we sing bhajans together. “

. (ToTranslate tags) coronavirus