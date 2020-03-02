video-captures-deputy’s-motor-vehicle-go-airborne,-slam-into-truck-for-the-duration-of-chase-in-san-bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) — Online video captured the moment a sheriff’s deputy’s motor vehicle went airborne and crashed all through a chase in San Bernardino Sunday.

A suspect led authorities on a pursuit at about 8 p.m. following a deputy tried to conduct a traffic prevent close to Baseline Street and Bobbett Generate, in accordance to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

At some place for the duration of the chase, a deputy in pursuit appeared to strike a bump on the road, which sent the car or truck traveling.

The deputy’s car or truck then slammed into an unoccupied truck around the intersection of fifth Road and Sunnyside Avenue.

The deputy did not demand medical aid.

Authorities say all through the chase, the suspect car or truck hit a further auto, but the two were long gone from the locale when investigators arrived.