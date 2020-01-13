Video captures fatal collision involving LA County Sheriff detective who helped woman in Valley Village

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – New surveillance video sheds light on an accident that killed a Sheriff on leave who stopped his vehicle to help an elderly woman cross the street in Valley Village on Sunday.

The images – captured on a surveillance camera at a liquor store near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Whitsett Avenue – appear to show Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Detective Amber Joy Leist crossing the street as a vehicle was driving at high speed crosses the intersection.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Leist was stopped in his car around 11 a.m. when she saw a woman tripping while trying to cross the street. Leist put his car in the parking lot and went to help the woman cross.

Returning to her vehicle, she was struck by the car, which had the green light, said Villanueva.

The detective was the mother of two 41-year-old sons, aged 17 and 20. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Residents say pedestrians and drivers must remain alert at busy intersections.

“It seems like they are in another world now, they are focusing on everything else, but on what they are doing, which is driving a deadly machine,” said one man.

The driver involved in the collision stopped at the scene and was cooperating with the investigators, authorities said.

“I have two boys and we kind of talked to them on the way to school this morning because you’re on the crosswalk doesn’t mean you’re safe. You always have to watch out for cars”, said a woman. .

Leist was a 12-year veteran of LASD.

“It was one of those things that, when it happened, what was she doing? She was helping someone. He is a quintessential deputy sheriff,” said Villanueva. “We are shocked and stunned by the sudden loss of a family member.”

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles formed a procession and a line of MPs greeted Leist as his coffin draped in flags was taken inside the morgue.

Leist had held various positions within the department, including as a North County correctional officer, assistant to Lancaster and a school resource officer. She had spent the past five years at West Hollywood station where she had been promoted to detective.

Today, @LASDHQ is in mourning. We are shocked / stunned by the sudden loss of a family member. Amber Leist, detective @WHDLASD and 12-year veteran of LASD, was fatally struck by a vehicle in @LACity while helping the others. She was an exceptional detective who leads by example. pic.twitter.com/PcNIlAfTz8

– Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) January 13, 2020

A makeshift memorial – including flowers, a candle and a photo of Leist – grows outside of West Hollywood train station.

The accident is still under investigation.

