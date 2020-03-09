Video clip of pair obtaining intercourse in community is not from Shaheen Bagh

A display screen get of the movie.

New Delhi: A video clip of two people possessing a sexual intercourse at a community location has gone viral on Twitter, with quite a few professing on the micro-blogging web-site that it was shot at Shaheen Bagh, exactly where there has been a sustained protest towards the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) since mid-December 2019.

The online video — ThePrint is not sharing the posts because of the graphic information — was 1st shared by a person Sunday night, and experienced obtained shut to 2,000 likes and over 1,000 retweets on Twitter at the time of publishing.

Quite a few other handles on the microblogging internet site have also considering that shared the graphic video clip, repeating the declare that it was shot at Shaheen Bagh.

The video is not from Shaheen Bagh as it has been existing on the web at minimum given that May well 2018, extensive prior to the protests commenced at the web page in Delhi.

The clip was uploaded on Twitter in 2018 | Twitter

A screenshot of the movie was uploaded on Twitter in May perhaps 2018, and the movie was also uploaded on numerous pornographic web sites later that yr.

The video was uploaded on to pornographic web sites in June 2018 | Screengrab

This is not the 1st instance when faux information has been circulated about Shaheen Bagh, the place ladies have been staging a round-the-clock sit-in protest considering the fact that 15 December 2019, opposing the citizenship regulation.

In January 2020, the BJP’s IT mobile head Amit Malviya posted a online video claiming that protesters at Shaheen Bagh were being being compensated Rs 500 by the Congress. It was shared by other media channels.

Shaheen Bagh protest is sponsored… सारा कांग्रेस का खेल है… pic.twitter.com/JOKIO2qK7P

— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 15, 2020

Reality checking information web site Alt News later on identified that the video clip was shot in a mobile store at Pul Prahladpur in Tughlakabad, 8 km from Shaheen Bagh.

Also read: Bagga tweets & then deletes edited image of Amul ad that reported Muslims wrecked Delhi

In collaboration with SM Hoaxslayer

