Video clip Premiere: Paradise Lost’s ‘Fall From Grace’

The official music online video for “Slide From Grace”, the new single from British gothic steel pioneers PARADISE Missing, can be witnessed beneath. The track is taken from the band’s future album, “Obsidian”, which will be launched on May well 15 by using Nuclear Blast. The group’s sixteenth studio LP, which was recorded with producer Jaime Gomez Arellano, eschews its rapid predecessors’ gruesome, myopic strategy in favor of a richer and additional dynamic deluge of black shades. From the misleading elegance and twin atmospheres of opener “Darker Feelings” through to the crushing, baroque doom of war-torn closer “Ravenghast”, “Obsidian” reveals a band in masterful manage of a broad array of essential ideas. Most significantly, the history offers quite a few tunes that draw closely from the considerably-loved, Kohl-encrusted days of ’80s gothic rock: in certain, freshly minted PARADISE Shed anthem “Ghosts” is a confirmed dancefloor filler at any discerning goth nightclub.

Singer Nick Holmes opinions: “This is a music about battling by means of difficult moments, and a level-blank refusal to acknowledge that the conclusion is in just assortment.”

Guitarist Greg Mackintosh provides: “The 1st music written for ‘Obsidian’ so in all probability a person of the closest in type to the past album, [2017’s] ‘Medusa’. It has pretty a couple distinctive features to it but is fundamentally a basic PL song. Doom laden, but with any luck , heartfelt and subtle in spots.”

Last December, Mackintosh instructed That Drummer Guy about PARADISE Shed‘s upcoming studio album: “There is certainly a pair of tunes in the new things that sort of select up the place ‘Medusa’ still left off, but, for the most section, it’s a large amount far more assorted. It is really hard to pigeonhole, but a pair of songs, I would say, are nearly ’80s goth tunes. You will find a large amount of stuff in between and a large amount of rather eclectic things on there. It’s going to be pretty a assorted album, I feel.”

“Obsidian” monitor listing

01. Darker Views



02. Drop From Grace



03. Ghosts



04. The Devil Embraced



05. Forsaken



06. Serenity



07. Ending Days



08. Hope Dies Younger



09. Ravenghast



https://www.youtube.com/view?v=QWqNcw-oIbU

