The official lyric online video for “Ghosts”, the new one from British gothic metallic pioneers PARADISE Missing, can be found below. The tune is taken from the band’s forthcoming album, “Obsidian”, which will be unveiled on Could 15 by using Nuclear Blast. The group’s sixteenth studio LP, which was recorded with producer Jaime Gomez Arellano, eschews its rapid predecessors’ ugly, myopic technique in favor of a richer and more dynamic deluge of black shades. From the deceptive class and dual atmospheres of opener “Darker Thoughts” as a result of to the crushing, baroque doom of war-torn nearer “Ravenghast”, “Obsidian” reveals a band in masterful regulate of a broad array of vital suggestions. Most noticeably, the record boasts various tracks that draw seriously from the significantly-cherished, Kohl-encrusted days of ’80s gothic rock: in distinct, recently minted PARADISE Missing anthem “Ghosts” is a confirmed dancefloor filler at any discerning goth nightclub.

Singer Nick Holmes comments on “Ghosts”: “This track recommendations a cap to the goth rock music that was ubiquitous when we have been teenagers. Even as younger Dying steel followers, a large amount of that previous 80’s audio is still really considerably the soundtrack of our early life. Lyrically it is really about being haunted by the past and a shallow belief in anything you hope will demolish the demons.”

Past December, guitarist Greg Waterproof coat informed That Drummer Man about PARADISE Misplaced‘s new studio album: “There is certainly a couple of songs in the new things that sort of select up wherever ‘Medusa’ still left off, but, for the most section, it truly is a great deal much more assorted. It’s really hard to pigeonhole, but a couple of songs, I would say, are pretty much ’80s goth tunes. There’s a large amount of stuff in among and a large amount of pretty eclectic things on there. It really is going to be very a different album, I consider.”

“Obsidian” observe listing

01. Darker Ideas



02. Slide From Grace



03. Ghosts



04. The Devil Embraced



05. Forsaken



06. Serenity



07. Ending Times



08. Hope Dies Young



09. Ravenghast



https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=urugx_wSBy8

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=QWqNcw-oIbU

