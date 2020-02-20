[Video clip Premiere: THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s ‘Forever’]

“Without end”, the new video clip from Australian metalcore trailblazers THE AMITY AFFLICTION, can be viewed beneath. The song is taken from the band’s future album, “Absolutely everyone Loves You… When You Go away Them”, which will be released on February 21 by means of Pure Noise Information.

“‘Forever’ is a song about the dueling internal narrative whilst in the depths of a depressive episode,” claims singer Joel Birch. “On the one hand, really like and support, on the other hand, thoughts of suicide, even though also grappling with the stick to-on result it would have. I built a guarantee to myself to make it to my son’s eighteenth birthday when he was 3, and I intend to continue to keep it. Ideally by then I will have figured out how to appropriately cope with what is possible a lifelong struggle with Bipolar II.”

“Forever” follows the formerly launched singles “Soak Me In Bleach” and “All My Mates Are Dead”. All a few tracks represent some of the heaviest, most unforgettable materials and the most relatable lyrics of the band’s deeply particular catalog. As normally, THE AMITY AFFLICTION keep almost nothing back again, making it possible for fans to get closer than at any time on “Everybody Loves You… At the time You Leave Them”.

“This album is a result of our re-observed love for large music,” THE AMITY AFFLICTION explained. “We needed to make a heavier album to back again up our most modern releases to let our fans know that we understand what the greater part want to listen to from us. We have experimented creatively above the many years and are now able to implement what we have learned to what we contemplate the excellent mix of AMITY new and outdated.”

“Absolutely everyone Loves You… After You Depart Them” keep track of listing:

01. Coffin

02. All My Good friends Are Lifeless

03. Soak Me In Bleach

04. All I Do Is Sink

05. Baltimore Rain

06. Aloneliness

07. Without end

08. Just Like Me

09. Born To Drop

10. Fever Dream

11. Catatonia

THE AMITY AFFLICTION is on the street in Europe as the guidance act for BEARTOOTH.