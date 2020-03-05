video-clip:-teach-smashes-car-or-truck-just-after-driver-turns-on-to-metro-blue-line-tracks-in-south-la

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A Metro Blue Line educate smashed into a motor vehicle that had turned on to the tracks in South Los Angeles, crunching and dragging the car, but miraculously leaving the driver with only minor accidents.

Online video reveals the crash going on all-around 10: 50 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Extended Beach front Avenue and 55th Avenue.

The darkish sedan drives parallel to the tracks, slows down and then turns remaining ideal into the path of a dashing coach approaching rapidly from behind.

This could’ve had a tragic final result. Luckily the driver survived with insignificant accidents, but this must provide as a superior reminder to all of us — spend awareness near practice tracks, and normally obey all site visitors signals and devices. pic.twitter.com/udDSkeDTPn — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 5, 2020

The educate smashes into the vehicle at complete velocity and drags the auto some distance down the tracks.

Detectives say the driver designed it out alive with what have been only explained as scrapes and bruises.

“This could’ve had a tragic result,” the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted. “The good thing is the driver survived with minor accidents, but this really should serve as a good reminder to all of us – pay focus close to practice tracks, and constantly obey all website traffic indicators and products.

From the video clip, it appears a gate was down blocking visitors that would be approaching in the right lane, but there was no gate blocking the left aspect. With ordinary two-way visitors, that side would be driving into oncoming vehicles in any scenario.

It was not quickly evident if there had been any flashing lights or bells doing the job at that crossing.