VIDEO: Dolphin keeps looking at a curious service dog through the aquarium window

CLEARWATER, Florida – An adorable interaction between two very different species that was captured by the camera, is now capturing hearts.

On February 2, Leo, the 2-year-old service dog, went to a Florida aquarium.

It was there that he met Hope, a playful dolphin.

Through the window, Hope couldn’t stop looking at Leo, who seemed very happy and intrigued by his company.

More than once, the two approached the window and sat there smiling.

The puppy’s owner posted on Instagram that Leo “LOVED” Hope and the two communicated “softly”.

She told Storyful: “It seemed to me that my service dog Leo and the dolphin Hope were communicating. Leo at first had no idea what he was looking at and seemed a little surprised.”

She went on to say that “the most incredible thing that happened” was when Leo looked at the dolphin and instantly became calm.

