[video-exhibits-truck-thief-hitting-tow-garden-worker-whilst-ramming-gate-in-portland]

PORTLAND, Oregon — Law enforcement in Portland, Oregon have produced online video of a suspected truck thief who crashed by means of a tow garden gate injuring a worker before this 7 days.

It took place on February 12 at a tow lawn on North Kerby Avenue.

Law enforcement say one particular suspect can be observed on video crawling under a gate and later on taking off in a 2016 Ford F150.

Online video displays the employee attempting to halt the thief, but the driver rams into the gate, practically functioning about the person.

Two suspects, a gentleman and a woman, are currently being sought at this time.

Law enforcement say they are on the lookout for a 2016 Ford F150, charcoal in shade, with matching canopy, bearing Oregon license plate 628JPG.

The employee was transported to an location healthcare facility with significant, but non-lifestyle threatening accidents.