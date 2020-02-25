video:-female-fends-off-gunman-with-mop,-bucket-of-h2o-in-poland

PINCZYN, Poland (KABC) — An staff at a neighborhood store in Poland thwarted an tried armed robbery applying some uncommon indicates of security.

The video, which was at first shared by police and has given that absent viral, displays the gunman getting into the small shop in Pincyzn, Poland, and pointing a gun at the female.

The girl at the rear of the counter then tosses a bucket of drinking water at the male just before placing him many instances with a mop as he lunged in her way.

The woman is ready to fend the suspect off, and he’s observed managing out of the door.

Law enforcement hope anyone will understand the guy, who was carrying a mask and darkish-coloured clothes, and transform him in.