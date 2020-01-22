Video: Inmate repeatedly strikes MP for Hillsborough in the face

by: WFLA 8 By your side

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – An inmate in a Florida prison faces additional crime charges after his assault on an MP was filmed.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said one of his assistants was doing his normal duties Tuesday morning when he was hit in the face by 38-year-old inmate Michler Gabriel.

The sheriff’s office said that the deputy and Gabriel were trying to get out of a prison cell, Gabriel refused to back down from the capsule doors while they were open. The sheriff’s office said that when the deputy minister tried to stop Gabriel from going through the door, Gabriel punched him in the face, then punched him several times as he fell back against a Wall.

The entire incident has been filmed and can be seen above.

The assistant was taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office said he suffered from bruises, swelling and lacerations.

Gabriel was detained at Orient Road Prison for the following reasons: driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance (5 counts), possession of cannabis, trafficking in phenethylamines, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, crime in possession of a firearm (2 counts) and carrying a concealed firearm.

Following Tuesday’s incident, Gabriel is now facing criminal battery charges over a law enforcement officer and battery charges by a detained person.

“This is a great example of the dangerous environment that MPs willingly pass through every day to keep violent people like Michler Gabriel out of our streets,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I will not tolerate anyone who has such disrespect for another human being, especially someone who selflessly serves the citizens of Hillsborough County. Although I am grateful that the Member involved was not seriously injured, we will ensure that Gabriel is prosecuted to the fullest extent of his actions. “

