Video of man wanted after serious assault

A CCTV image has been published of a man chased by police after a man was hit on the ground.

Police were called to Plawsfield Road, Bromley just before 3 p.m. last November to report that a man had been punched by someone he did not know.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was walking along the road with a friend when they walked past the suspect who then punched the victim, throwing him to the ground. He was taken to hospital to treat his injuries.

Now the metropolitan police detectives are hoping that someone will recognize the man in the video surveillance – because he may be able to help them in the investigation.

A woman would also have been with him at the time.

Detective Constable Marta Kaminska said, “We believe the suspect was with a woman at the time of the attack, which was completely unprovoked.

“This behavior is completely unacceptable and is not tolerated. The victim and the suspects did not know each other and there was no reason for violence.

“If it is you at CCTV, or if you are the woman who was with him at the time, I ask you to come forward.

“Likewise, if you think you know who this man is, then contact us and tell us what you know.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 101 quoting the reference Cad 4521 / 16Nov19.

Otherwise, remain anonymous by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

