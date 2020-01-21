Video of Meghan Markle asking the Hollywood director for a voiceover work entitled ‘cringey’

Following the broadcast of a video of Prince Harry chatting with Disney CEO Bob Iger last week, images were released showing him and Meghan discussing voiceover work with actor Jon Favreau.

(L-R) Meghan, Harry, Beyonce, Jay-Z and Jon Favreau. Photo / via video

The video shows Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, speaking with regular Disney collaborator Jon Favreau, and preparing for voice-over work.

“The next time someone needs voice-over work, we can make ourselves available,” said Harry to the director of The Lion King in the video.

“Something like that. Just not Scar, it’s a no to Scar,” joked the prince.

In the video, Meghan laughed and added, “This is really why we are here to launch.”

Favreau produced the recent version of the jungle book and created the Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney +. He also directed Iron Man and Iron Man 2, and starred as Happy Hogan in several Marvel movies.

Prince Harry, left, with Meghan Markle, far left, chatting with Lion King director Jon Favreau, right, when the film premieres in July, while Beyonce is watching it. Photo / via video A few days after the rumor that Meghan had signed a deal with Netflix was announced, images were released showing the royal family introducing themselves to a Hollywood director. Photo / AP

This video comes a few days after the video showing Harry talking to Bob Iger about his collaboration was released.

“You know, she’s doing voiceovers,” Harry said to 68-year-old Iger, gesturing to his wife.

“Oh really, I didn’t know that,” said Iger.

“She’s really interested,” said Harry.

“We would like to try,” replied Iger.

The two videos are conversations that took place during the premiere of the Lion King. The event served as a collaboration between Disney and the royal family to raise funds for Harry’s African wildlife conservation initiatives.

Social media users called the moment “cringey”, suggesting that Beyonce, who was standing nearby, looked uncomfortable during the conversation.

The videos were both revealed after the announcement that Meghan had signed an agreement with Disney to carry out a voiceover work on a mystery project to come.

The voiceover would be done in exchange for a donation to a charity in Botswana.

