Video premiere: Burning witches “Dance with the devil”

Swiss heavy metal band BURNING WITCHES released the official music video for the title track of his third studio album, “Dance with the devil”,

Due on March 6th Nuclear explosion. “Dance with the devil” was taken on Little Creek Studio and produced again by V.O. powder and German Thrash Titan lubricating (DESTRUCTION). The great cover was created by a Hungarian artist Gyula Havancsák (BLIND PROTECTOR. TWILIGHT ORCHESTRA. ACCEPT. POWERWOLF. STRATOVARIUS) and DESTRUCTION guitarist Damir Eskic,

“Dance with the devil” Song List:

01. The incantation



02. Clear nightmare



03. dance with the devil



04th Steel wing



05th Six feet underground



06th Black magic



07th Sea of ​​lies



08th The sisters of fate



09th Necronomicon



10th The last fight



11th Triple return



12th battle hymn (feat. Ross The Boss and Michael Lepond)

Bonus CD (digipack only)

01. Mansion in the dark (also available in the 2LP version)



02. Black magic (acoustic) (also available in the 2LP version)



03. executed (Life)



04th Open your mind (Life)



05th Hexenhammer (Life)

Last December BURNING WITCHES released an EP, “Wings Of Steel”with the brand new title track and three songs recorded during the band’s performance last year Wacken Open Air Festival in Wacken, Germany. The EP was released on black and colored vinyl.

BURNING WITCHESFirst live performance with a new singer Laura Guldemond took place in June 2019 Sweden Rock Festival in Solvesborg, Sweden.

The singer of the Dutch symphonic metal band SHADOW SUNRISE. Guldemond was enlisted by BURNING WITCHES after departure from Seraina Telli,

In a statement, Seraina said that she would go BURNING WITCHES “For personal reasons” to devote yourself entirely to her band Dead Venus,

Founded in 2015, BURNING WITCHES released two full length studio albums in 2017 “Burning Witches” and 2018’s Hexenhammer,



(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shbmA2WMHRw (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=decnY34nllo (/ embed)

Comment on a

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Story or review, you must be logged into an active personal account on Facebook. As soon as you are logged in, you can leave a comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the point of view of

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

and

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

does not support or guarantee the correctness of user comments. To report spam or abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments or anything that may violate applicable law, use the “Report to Facebook” and “Mark as Spam” links that appear next to the comments themselves become. To do this, click the down arrow in the upper right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you hover over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an email to blabbermouthinbox (@) gmail.com with relevant details.

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

reserves the right to “hide” comments that are considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to “prohibit” users who violate the terms of use of the website. Hidden comments will still be shown to the user and the user’s Facebook friends. If a new comment is published by a “blocked” user or contains a word on the blacklist, this comment is automatically only partially visible (the comments of the “blocked” user are only visible to the user and the user’s Facebook friends) ,