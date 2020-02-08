Video premiere: Sepultura’s means to an end

SEPULTURAMusic video for the song “Means for the purpose” can be seen below. The track comes from the band’s latest album, “Quadra”that was released on February 7th Nuclear Blast Records,

guitarist Andreas Kisser comments: “The worldwide atrocity has come to an end! “Quadra” is out now !! It feels great to be here today and have such a strong album in our hands. I can’t wait to see you all on the website “Quadra” World Travel. Many thanks to all fans around the world who kept this band alive and motivated. let us celebrate “Quadra” together. Play it loud! I know I will! “

He adds about the new song / video: “‘Means for the purpose’ is our third video / single from our new album “Quadra”, Is the second song on the album. It’s a very powerful and complex subject that inspired the director Otavio Juliano and Luciana Ferraz to make an amazing visual interpretation of the song. It shows human greed without limits, the arrogance and ignorance of ourselves. We believe we can do anything without knowledge and without respect. Judas and his betrayal, which defies death in a chess game, saves money, because who knows what and how much is enough? It was filmed in the city of Jundiaí, in an old train station museum and also in São Paulo. In an old bank safe, it was the largest in Latin America since the 1950s until it closed in the late 1980s. We had a lot of fun working on it and I’m very happy with the end result. I hope you like it! We’ll see you at the “Quadra” World Travel.”

“Quadra” is a concept album created by Sweden’s The fascination of street studios with renowned producers Jens Bogren, A world tour follows from March.

SEPULTURA comprises kisser, Singer Derrick Green, Bass player Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr.and drummer Eloy Casagrande,

kisser previously stated about working with Bogren on “Quadra”: “He is so passionate, it is incredible, man. He is really there, he really cares about the projects that he does. For SEPULTURAHe is like the fifth member of the band. The chemistry was so amazing, 99 percent of what we tried to do to actually work. That was crazy! “

green added, “The experience was like no other time in the studio. I felt that preparation was crucial to make the recording process as smooth as possible. We tirelessly gave everything we had every day until the mind, the body was completely exhausted and the soul. This album is a direct result of the sign of the times. The music is a development that is necessary to develop us further than ever before. “

SEPULTURA was founded by brothers in Belo Horizonte Max and Igor Cavalerawho are no longer with the band.

“Quadra” is the continuation of 2017 “Machine Messiah”, what was SEPULTURAThe fourteenth studio album and the eighth ever since green joined the ranks. The text was about the metaphorical robotization of society and the need to follow and worship someone.



