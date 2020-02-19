[video-reveals-polk-deputy-get-arrested-for-drunk-driving-on-i-4]

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County K-9 deputy informed a state trooper he understood the legislation and was not driving in advance of he was arrested for DUI, dash digital camera video of his arrest acquired by 8 On Your Facet shows.

“I was not working a auto. You didn’t pull me around. I know the legislation. I’m a deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Business,” Seth Morozowski stated through industry sobriety testing. “I was not even in the entrance seat of the auto when you showed up. I was in the back seat.”

Underneath Florida legislation, defendants do not have to be driving to be arrested for driving less than the affect. Prosecutors should prove they ended up “in actual physical regulate of the vehicle.”

“You have to be in [the vehicle.] Next, you have to have the capacity of operating the car, not remaining in procedure of it,” discussed attorney Rusty Franklin, with The Franklin Law Business.

Franklin is not concerned with Morozowski’s situation but reviewed it.

“Most of the time the precise physical management instances that I see that are likely to be prosecuted and prosecuted aggressively is when the particular person is in the driver’s seat of the car or truck,” said Franklin. “In this occasion, there had been allegedly two folks in the vehicle, in the motor vehicle, both equally of them had been in the again seat. So that’s a exceptional situation in this circumstance.”

At about 2: 30 Saturday morning, a Florida Highway Patrol officer approached Morozowski’s pickup truck that was stopped on the side of I-4 in Seffner.

Morozowski was in the back of the truck with a female, who also performs at the Polk County Sheriff’s Workplace.

“I’m a deputy,” Morozowski tells the officer as he walks out. “We went to Tampa and had some drinks.”

Morozowski has served with the sheriff’s business for nine a long time and 2 months, according to a spokesperson.

Morozowski explained to the officer the keys have been in the ignition of the truck.

He was taken into custody immediately after some tries at discipline sobriety tests at a close by weigh station.

“You’re a deputy. You need to know improved,” the officer mentioned to Morozowski.

“But I’m not intoxicated,” replied Morozowski.

On the experience to jail, Morozowski advised the officer how significantly he had to consume.

“I imagine I experienced two Jameson eating plans and I had a beer in about two hours,” he explained.

At the jail, Morozowski’s blood alcohol content material amount was .212 and .209, in accordance to his arrest report.

In accordance to the arrest report, the feminine passenger advised officers Morozowski drove the pair from Tampa, where they each had been drinking.

“The defendant knowledgeable numerous temper swings although awaiting the scheduling approach to incorporate blaming me for his impairment and opportunity reduction of his work, to acknowledging that I was undertaking my career, to advising I should really not get the job done in Polk County mainly because he would be certain no deputy would back me up if I wanted enable, and extra,” wrote the FHP officer in the arrest report.

Courtesy Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Business

Information Channel 8’s Staci DaSilva contacted Morozowski by phone.

He declined to comment, directed DaSilva to his attorney and hung up. He did not give a title or telephone number for his attorney.

Morozowski is on compensated suspension pending termination proceedings, the sheriff’s workplace stated.

Newest POLK COUNTY News: