Video seems to show man dragging woman’s body to dumpster in El Monte

EL MONTE, California (KABC) – Authorities investigate the discovery of a woman’s body in a dumpster in El Monte on Tuesday morning.

El Monte police responded to a “suspicious circumstances” call in block 3300 of Maxson Road at approximately 10:25 a.m. after the appellant said a man was dragging a female body to the dumpsters, the department said. from the Los Angeles County Sheriff in a press release. .

The released surveillance video is believed to show the man pushing a container with the woman’s body inside.

The body was then found in a dumpster by El Monte police, authorities said.

Investigators say they are interviewing a suspect, but did not make an arrest. They work to establish the exact relationship between the victim and the suspect.

The cause of death for the victim is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department of Homicide office at (323) 890-5500.

