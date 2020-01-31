Video shows daycare center owner dragging child down the hall

LULING, Louisiana (WFLA / CNN) – Several authorities are investigating a day care center in Louisiana after a video has appeared that the owner is dragging a child.

The child’s mother, Stephanie Kidd, called the St. Charles Parish sheriff’s office after a Special Angels Outreach staff member in Luling sent her a video showing her 1-year-old wife being dragged down the hall.

“I had to tell myself not to watch this video because it’s hard to see,” said Kidd. “I couldn’t even breathe.”

“Watch who you entrust your children to,” she added.

The owner, Lori Bercegeay, said her center was a source for children with intellectual and developmental differences. She admitted that she was the adult in the video and said she should have been more patient.

“I made him go first, but he was just starting to go and I think I went a little too fast for him or whatever, he kind of got on his knees and he whined.”

Bercegeay says that in the future they will “treat the children more calmly and cautiously and be more aware of who is where and what they are doing.”

The Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services and the Department of Education are investigating the incident. The public prosecutor is also involved.

