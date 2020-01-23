Video shows dramatic moment of teenager arrested on Leyton roof

The time when a confrontation between an 18-year-old boy on the roof of some Leyton stores and the police ended was captured by the camera.

The teenager was arrested after allegedly assaulting a police station that attempted to arrest him.

The officer was wounded in the face and taken to an East London hospital.

A video shows the moment when two police officers in the cradle of an aerial ladder of London firefighters, who are like a cherry picker, speak to the suspect on the roof.

They spoke for a few minutes before the boy entered the cradle and was brought back to the ground to be arrested.

Man fled over Leyton rooftops

(Image: @Queenboujee_)

A metropolitan police spokesman said: “Officers were on Francis Road at around 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, when a man on a moped collided with a small pole.

“The 18-year-old man walked away from the scene and was chased and detained by an officer.

“The officer was allegedly attacked.

Police surround stores while fugitive watches

(Image: @roberto_carmi)

“The officer was taken to an East London hospital by the London Ambulance Service with facial injuries. His injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

“The male ran over the rooftops of High Street, Leyton, and refused to descend.

“Officers, the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade were present.

“The man was put in safety around 11:30 am and was arrested on suspicion of serious bodily harm, criminal injuries, lack of insurance and other driving offenses.

“He was taken to an East London police station.

“All roads have now reopened.

“The investigations are continuing.”

Were you there? Did you see what happened Please contact us at charlie.jones@reachplc.com

.