Video shows mysterious “UFOs” flying over London

You may not be convinced of the existence of strangers, but you cannot deny that the strange lights in this sequence are not identifiable, and are therefore technically UFOs.

These are not drones, not satellites and not stars, but they are there for sure.

Tristam Mayes, the man who spotted the strange lights, shared the video on Twitter and said he could see nine objects, even though his phone hadn’t picked them all up.

The images were taken when Tristam was in a crane just next to the Blackfriars bridge.

He said: “There are currently UFOs over London. Where do all these things come from? Nine white orbs, all hanging over London.”

When he faced responses mocking him for believing UFOs, he pointed out, “Why not? People believe in God. Also when you spot a UFO, it does not mean that it is ‘foreigners, it is a flying object which cannot be identified. ”

Some suggested that they could be aluminum balloons or Chinese lanterns while another suggested that they were special military drones that camouflaged themselves in the air.

As recently as yesterday (January 20), a number of UFO sightings were reported, including one flashing “ all kinds of colors ”, one above the Houses of Parliament and another flying “ slowly in the sky ” in “ daylight ”.

What do you think the white orbs were? Let us know in the comments.

.