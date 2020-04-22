Video shows thief stealing Vincent van Gogh painting with sledgehammer

All that needed was a few strong swings with a sledgehammer and a prized painting by Vincent van Gogh was gone.

A Dutch crime-burning television show aired a security camera photo showing how an art thief struck his way through reinforced glass doors in a museum in the early hours of March 30. He then rushed through the museum gift shop with a painting by Vincent van Gogh. placed under his right arm and the sledge shine in his left hand.

Police hope that publishing the images will help them track down the thief who stole Van Gogh’s “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884” from the Singer-Laren Museum while it was closed due to coronavirus-containing measures.

No one was arrested in the robbery and the painting, borrowed from another Dutch museum when it was stolen, is still missing.

Police have retained other images from inside the museum in Laren, a town east of Amsterdam, to protect their investigation. They also did not air videos from outside the thief’s museum leaving.

More than 40 new tips poured in from the public as a result of the show, police spokesman Joost Lanshage said on Wednesday, adding that it is unclear whether the thief was acting alone. Police are also looking for information on a white van displayed on images driving past the museum.

The 25-57-centimeter (10-by-22-inch) oil-on-paper painting depicts a man standing in a garden surrounded by trees with a church tower in the background.

“They seem to have targeted this Van Gogh painting very deliberately,” another police spokesman, Maren Wonder, told the Opsporing Verzocht show on Tuesday night’s broadcast.

The artwork dates to a time when the artist moved to his family in a rural area of ​​the Netherlands and painted the life he saw there, including his famous work “The Potato Eaters”, in mostly dark tones.

Wonder said investigators want to hear from any potential witnesses who saw the thief arrive outside the museum on a motorcycle. She also wants museum visitors to share with police any photos or videos they took at the museum in the days before it closed, to see if anyone would check the museum before the robbery.

“People can help if they now realize another visitor was behaving suspiciously,” she said. “It would be very helpful if visitors to the museum would have photos or video recordings with other people in them.”

