Video shows when Perry County school bus is overturned

THORNVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A video released Monday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows when a local northern school bus overturned in County Perry in December.

The accident occurred on December 19, 2019 along State Route 13 at the intersection of State Route 204.

According to the Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1996 Ford Mustang failed to stop at a red light and was struck by the school bus.

A video released Monday shows students trapped inside the bus, crying for help as they try to free themselves. The bus driver remains calm, telling students to get out of the windows and the emergency exit if they can.

The students managed to get out of the bus slowly, despite the severity of the damage.

Eight students and the bus driver, Danny Hupp, 74, were all transported to Licking Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Twenty-five students were on board at the time of the accident.

Mustang driver Joseph Thornton, 42, was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital with serious injuries. The soldiers said Thornton was driving with a license suspended at the time of the accident.

The case was referred to the Perry County Attorney for review.