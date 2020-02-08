VIDEO: The owner of a Fresno County hemp store was stabbed in a fight with an employee; brother beats suspect

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing.

by: YourCentralValley.com Staff

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 / 2:11 AM PST / Updated: Feb 7, 2020 / 03:06 PM PST

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE / KGPE) – Man who stabbed a hemp store owner Thursday night was hospitalized after being laid off, beaten by brother, victim says Fresno County Sheriff’s Office .

MPs responded to a report of stabbing at Yosemite Hemp, located at 17304 N. Friant Road, around 6:00 p.m., spokesman Tony Botti said.

The 42-year-old owner was firing a store employee, identified as Jose Ramos, 27, when he got angry and stabbed the owner.

The victim’s brother introduced himself and beat Ramos, said Botti. The deputies arrived and contacted everyone involved.

The victim was flown to a local hospital, while the suspect was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Botti said the suspect and the victim were then listed in stable condition.

Ramos was arrested for assault with a lethal weapon, said the sheriff’s office. The victim’s brother is not facing criminal charges for defending his assaulted brother.

MPs continue to investigate the incident.