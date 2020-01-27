VIDEO: Thief caught stealing 300 pounds of meat from the Texas Barbecue Trailer

AUSTIN (KXAN) – In Austin, Texas, restaurant owners found that cooked grill meat and other kitchen utensils had been stolen early Saturday morning.

The owners of the well-known Austin grill, Mum Foods, showed up at 7:15 a.m. and found that their trailer’s lock had been cut open and 300 pounds of pastrami and beef brisket were gone.

“There is only one feeling of vulnerability that is uncomfortable,” said Geoff Ellis, founder of Mum Foods.

Ellis said the thief had taken tables, butcher’s paper, rubber gloves, and a $ 800 cooler with him. The cooler served as a warming box for the cooked meat.

He estimates that the stolen briskets, pastrami, chicken, and sausage are around $ 2,500.

The surveillance video appears to show that someone arrives just before 5:30 a.m. with a truck and a flatbed trailer.

The Mums Food Trailer is located outside of the restaurant’s preparation center on Stassney Lane in South Austin.

This is where Mums Food cooks and stores supplies for her restaurant, which is near Manor Road in East Austin.

The truck and the thief’s trailer can be seen on a video that has been parked there for the next few minutes before it starts.

The video does not capture the person involved in the crime.

“This really seems to be someone who knew what was in the trailer, what he was getting into, and had a plan to distribute and sell it,” Ellis told KXAN.

If you have information about this case, you will be asked to call the Austin police.

“If we don’t do our best to identify this person, they will likely feel so comfortable that they can approach another person or company,” said Ellis.

