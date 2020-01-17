Video: United plane performs emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport after engine fire

NEWARK, New Jersey – A United Airlines flight from New Jersey to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport after an apparent engine fire that was photographed.

A video recorded by a passenger early Thursday morning showed sparks coming from one of the wings of the jet moments after takeoff.

Passenger Gabrielle Guzy said it looked like a fire was coming from the engine.

“The engine ran like 10 times, and I had about six on video with flames, and it sounded like gunshots, and everyone panicked,” she said. “It wasn’t like a mass panic. Everyone was sort of shocked, just looking like someone knew what had happened?”

United said the plane encountered a mechanical problem.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” said Guzy. “My sister said she thought it was lights, but I knew it was the engine fire. I made sure that we would be fine because we had only been in the air for a minute . “

An Orange County, California resident who was on the flight from Tel Aviv said he thought the worst.

“It was a very normal climb, and we have been on flights hundreds of times, but just when (the pilot) started to look like a step back, there were four or five of the strongest hits that I had never heard, “said the man. “We’re just from the Middle East, so you think, oh man, is this an engine problem, is this a missile? Everything comes to mind.”

He added that some passengers seated near the engine who could have seen the apparent flames were howling.

The airline has issued the following statement:

United 1871 from Newark, New Jersey to Los Angeles returned to Newark due to a mechanical problem. The flight landed safely and the passengers took off normally. We are working on the change of aircraft to bring our customers to their destination as quickly as possible.

Passengers were re-booked on a later flight, arriving in Los Angeles around 5 a.m. PST.

